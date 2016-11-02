AMD Polaris Makes Its Debut In Zotac's ZBox Magnus ERX480 Mini PC

Zotac announced that its ZBox-series Magnus mini PC would now be offered in a Team Red variant with an AMD Radeon RX480 graphics module under the hood.

The new ZBox Magnus ERX480 is a VR-ready, barebones mini PC featuring an air-cooled Intel Core i5-6400T processor and the aforementioned Radeon RX480 MXM graphics module, which sports 2,304 shader cores and 4GB of GDDR5 on a 256-bit memory bus. Two DDR4-SODIMM memory slots can be occupied with up to 32GB of RAM, and you can use an M.2 SATA SSD or 2.5-inch drive (SSD or HDD) for storage.

The tiny chassis also sports two USB 3.1 ports (one Type-A, one Type-C) along with two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. The USB Type-C port is capable of 10Gbps data rates, but it doesn’t support video output or Thunderbolt 3. Two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.3 interfaces can be used for video output, and dual Gigabit LAN or an 802.11ac WiFi module will get you online.

The inclusion of AMD’s RX480 signifies the Red Team’s first venture into the VR-ready mobile/mini PC market, a segment that until now has been dominated by Nvidia. Consumers are the real winners in this competition, as they now have multiple VR-ready GPU options at lower price points.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but Zotac said the new ZBox Magnus ERX480 should be arriving sometime this month.