Frore intros trio of AirJet PAK coolers targeting edge AI systems up to 25W

Frore Systems has introduced its new AirJet PAK solid-state active cooling devices. AirJet PAK devices are designed to cool down applications that dissipate up to 25W and require reliable cooling systems. Frore positions its AirJet PAK products primarily for emerging edge AI applications perhaps because the first adopter of the company's PAKs is SmartCow, a developer of edge AI applications based on Nvidia's Jetson Orin system-on-modules (SoMs).

As, perhaps, the name suggests, AirJet PAC packs in two, three, or five AirJet solid-state active cooling systems to increase their cumulative performance accordingly. The AirJet PAK is available in three models: 5C-25 (five AirJets, 25W), 3C-15, and 2C-10. These solid-state coolers are all six millimeters thick, yet have different width and length dimensions. The AirJet PAK 5C-25 can dissipate up to 25W of heat and supports up to 100 TOPS generated by Nvidia's Jetson Orin processor; the 3C-15 features three AirJets, can dissipate up to 15W, and supports up to 70 TOPS generated by Jetson Orin; and the 2C-10 can dissipate up to 10W, and can handle Nvidia's Jetson Orin pushing up to 50 TOPS performance.

"We are currently integrating AirJet PAK into a new product line called 'Uranus + with AirJet' — a cutting-edge, faster, smaller, lighter, silent, and dustproof AI edge embedded system," said Ravi Kiran, CEO of SmartCow. "We are excited to combine AirJet’s innovative technology with our advanced systems to deliver a truly differentiated product that better enables Smart Cities, Smart Retail, and AI Gateway Entrances."

For now, Frore's AirJet PAC modules are designed specifically for SmartCow's solutions powered by Nvidia's Jetson Orin SoMs, though they can be used with other applications that need sophisticated, yet quiet, and solid-state cooling that does not have moving parts.

Unlike traditional air coolers that use fans which sometimes fail, Frore's AirJect generates 1,750 Pascals of back pressure using ultrasonic waves to push air through the device. Assuming that AirJet PACs use Frore's AirJet Mini Slim modules, they have built-in sensors to adjust their own performance based on temperature and support a self-cleaning mechanism that reverses airflow to expel any accumulated dust from the filters. This not only ensures the optimal operation of the AirJet Mini Slim but also helps maintain the consistent performance of the device in which it is used over prolonged periods.

"We are thrilled to announce the AirJet PAK, an ultra-thin plug and play solution that is scalable and enables Edge AI platform manufacturers to unleash AI performance in compact form factors," said Dr. Seshu Madhavapeddy, founder and CEO of Frore Systems. "The AirJet PAK is an easily integrated thermal solution that makes devices faster, silent, thinner, lighter, vibration-free, and dustproof. It is the ideal thermal solution for products needing the latest AI capabilities."

Frore also announced this week that it had raised $80 million in Series C funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company.