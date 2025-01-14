Arm crafts plan to raise prices by up to 300% — mulls designing own chips to rival competitors
Arm's customers are unhappy with the plan.
Throughout its history, Arm has licensed its instruction set architecture or designs of actual processor components, such as general-purpose cores or graphics processing units, but not the whole chip design. However, Reuters reports that the company is reconsidering its business strategy to increase its earnings.
Under the new strategy, Arm plans to offer more complete chip designs and even actual chiplets that compete against products developed by Arm’s customers. In addition, Arm reportedly intends to increase its license price threefold.
In 2019, Arm launched its Picasso project, aiming to increase smartphone revenue by $1 billion annually over the next 10 years. The strategy included raising royalty rates for pre-designed chip components built on its Armv9 architecture by as much as 300%. By now, Arm has indeed rolled out its compute subsystem (CSS) IP packages, which comprise high-performance and energy-efficient CPU and GPU IPs and enable Arm's partners to build processors for client or data center devices considerably faster than previously.
By late 2019, Arm chief executive Simon Segars informed SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son that Qualcomm had agreed to use Arm’s pre-designed platforms. However, Qualcomm then acquired Nuvia, a company with a highly competitive CPU design and a talented development team, which made it change its mind about using pre-designed platforms. As a result, just like Apple, Qualcomm only uses Arm’s ISA, not prêt-à-porter CPU cores or CSS designs, and therefore pays considerably less.
Meanwhile, the current CEO, Rene Haas, proposed an even more radical way to boost Arm's earnings. In a 2022 presentation, Haas proposed that the company should start selling finished chiplets that could be used to build system-in-packages (SiPs), enabling emerging partners to focus solely on the development of their differentiating IPs, such as general-purpose CPUs or GPUs. Such chiplets would directly compete against processors designed by companies like MediaTek and Qualcomm and, therefore, strain relationships with customers relying on Arm’s ISA designs. However, they would significantly increase Arm's earnings.
Arm's new strategy reflects its ambition to grow beyond its traditional licensing model. As part of its push that extends beyond smartphones and targets growth in PC and data center markets, the company has also pursued closer collaboration with device manufacturers like Samsung, which is logical since traditional processor suppliers like AMD and Intel certainly do so as well. While Arm has not yet started building its chips or chiplets, its intentions have already raised customer concerns.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
-
hotaru251tbh the choice could be accelerated by their loss in that lawsuit vs qualcomm...they gonna need more $Reply
-
ekioSome wonder why people keep talking so much about RISC-V (the ISA standard that is technically superior and impossible to be scammed with because of its permissive license)....Reply
-
Pierce2623Well Qualcomm screwed them so I don’t really blame them. They lost a ton of money no longer licensing finished core architectures to Qualcomm. I wouldn’t even give Wualcomm access to the v9 extensions without forcing them to really pay up.Reply
-
Hooda ThunkettAlternate headline: "ARM boosts RISCV adoption". /SReply
-
atomicWARSo everyone's fear for Arm if Nvidia bought them...came true just without Nvidia. Now vendors have to compete with Arm directly anyways. Not sure if this is a terrible or great idea. Regardless it will shake up the Arm ecosysyem in ways I am sure many licsense holders may not like. Time will tell if it is the smart move.Reply
-