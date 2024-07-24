Arrow Lake CPU up to 18% faster than Core i9-14900K at 250W — Ryzen 9 9950X still faster
However, the Ryzen 9 9950X beat the Arrow Lake chip at a lower power envelope.
Hardware leaker Jaykihn has shared various benchmarks for an Arrow Lake-S processor tested at 250W. According to the leaked results, the Arrow Lake-S chip was up to 18% faster than the Core i9-14900K, currently one of the best CPUs around.
The leaker published a benchmark table featuring two Arrow Lake processors and the Core i9-14900K. The two Arrow Lake chips included were an engineering sample and a qualification sample; however, CPU specs and model names were completely absent. That said, it is highly probable both chips are pre-production variants of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K, which purportedly comes with 24 cores. The three chips reportedly ran at 250W. As always, we recommend treating leaked benchmarks with a pinch of salt.
For simplicity's sake, we are primarily looking at the Arrow Lake-S qualification sample since that chip is much faster than the engineering sample and is a closer representative of the final product.
|Benchmarks
|Arrow Lake-S Qualification Sample
|Core i9-14900K
|Performance Margin
|CrossMark
|2,587
|2,432
|Arrow Lake-S QS 6% Faster
|WebXPRT4 3.73 Chrome v114
|372
|388
|Core i9-14900K 4% Faster
|Speedometer 2.1 Chrome v114
|472
|521
|Core i9-14900K 10% Faster
|Geekbench 5.4.5 Single Core
|2,455
|2,432
|Arrow Lake-S QS 9% Faster
|Geekbech 5.4.5 Multi Core
|27,381
|23,902
|Arrow Lake-S QS 14% Faster
|Cinebench R23
|43,118
|36,681
|Arrow Lake-S QS 18% Faster
Benchmark results are mixed. CrossMark, Geekbench 5.4.5, and Cinebench R23 demonstrate faster performance from the Arrow Lake-S chip than the Core i9-14900K. However, WebXPRT4 and Speedometer (both running in Chrome) show more favorable results for the Core i9-14900K.
The Arrow Lake-S qualification sample was 6% faster than the Core i9-14900K in CrossMark, with a score of 2,587 versus the Core i9-14900K's 2,432. In Geekbench, the Arrow Lake chip pulls away from the Core i9-14900K, 9% faster in the single-core benchmark and 14% faster in the multi-core benchmark. Cinebench R23 showed the most favorable results for the Arrow Lake-S QS chip, with an 18% performance lead ahead of the Core i9-14900K.
Conversely, the Core i9-14900K was faster in the Chrome-based tests. WebXPRT4 shows a 4% advantage for the Raptor Lake Refresh flagship, and Speedometer also indicates a 10% lead for the Core i9-14900K.
Harukaze5719 pulled Jaykihn's Arrow Lake-S QS Cinebench R23 results and put them together with various Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 7 7950X results to see where Zen 5 and Zen 4 lands against Intel's next-generation desktop architecture.
The chart revealed that the Arrow Lake part is mainly in the same alley as the Ryzen 9 9950X in Cinebench R23, but only at specific power targets. The Arrow Lake chip's score in Cinebnech resembles a Ryzen 9 9950X result taken from the AnandTech forums operating at 160W, with the Arrow Lake chip outperforming the Ryzen 9 9950X (at 160W) by 1%.
However, bumping up the Ryzen 9 9950X to 230W purportedly nullifies the Intel chips performance lead, with the Ryzen 9 9950X at 230W outperforming the Arrow Lake qualification sample by 7%.
AMD's Ryzen 9000 processors are around the corner, while Intel's contending Arrow Lake chips are still a few months away. While we'll soon see what Zen 5 is capable of, a thorough comparison with Arrow Lake won't be possible outside of leaked benchmarks in the meantime.
Considering these are early chips that means arrowlake is going to be very competitive with AMD 9000 in single threaded at least.