As we brace ourselves for the slew of products set to be revealed at CES, Korean TechTuber Autogear claims to have disassembled the upcoming LG Gram Pro 17 2025 ahead of launch (via Harukaze at X). The LG Gram Pro 17 2025, which was announced at the end of 2024, is powered by Intel's Arrow Lake (verified by the outlines around each tile in the die shot) at its heart, alongside the discrete RTX 4050 6GB mobile GPU. Although the processor wasn't evaluated in any benchmarking utility, the built-in Arc 140T (Alchemist+) iGPU (Integrated GPU) was, and demonstrated performance similar to what you would expect of an RTX 3050 mobile GPU.

The laptop reportedly offers a 16-core (six P + eight E + two LPE) Arrow Lake-H-based processor at its core. Going by leaks, Arrow Lake adapts a core layout similar to Meteor Lake, offering three types of cores; P-cores (Lion Cove), E-cores (Skymont), and LPE-cores (Skymont or Crestmont). Akin to its desktop counterpart, Arrow Lake-H features an Xe-LPG+ or Alchemist+ iGPU, namely the Arc 140T (not to be confused with the Battlemage-based 140V).

The Arc 140T, based on the source video, scores 1,078 points in 3DMark's Steel Nomad test which lands it in RTX 3050 mobile territory. This is roughly 25-30% better than Meteor Lake-based Alchemist iGPUs which can push around 800-850 points. Again, Steel Nomad is a synthetic test and these numbers will not exactly reflect real-world performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Autogear (Image credit: Autogear via Harukaze)

This specific model of the Gram Pro 17 was equipped with the soon-to-be last-gen RTX 4050. The reviewer claims that Nvidia will debut the RTX 5050 sometime in May, just in time for Computex. With that aside, the LG Gram Pro 17 2025 offers several upgrades and improvements over its predecessor. These include but are not limited to a new cooling system, a better power delivery setup, and of course the upgraded hardware. Based on limited testing, the reviewer reports that the LG Gram Pro 17 is capable of playing games like Lost Ark, PUBG, Diablo 4, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Overwatch 2; none of which are particularly taxing, at high settings.

We can expect more details on the price and exact performance numbers from LG, following the official announcement by Intel tomorrow.