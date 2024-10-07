Core Ultra 5 235 performance is comparable to the Core i5-14500 in early benchmark — Non-K Arrow Lake chip surfaces with 14 cores and 5 GHz boost clock

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 5 235 Arrow Lake CPU was benchmarked in Geekbench 6. Discovered by Benchleaks on X, the Ultra 5 SKU pumped out multi-core and single-core results somewhat similar to those of its Core i5-14500 and Core i5-14600 counterparts.

The Core Ultra 5 235 yielded a single-core benchmark of 2,634 points and a multi-core benchmark of 13,293. These results were barely any better (if at all) than Intel's outgoing 14th Generation Core i5 counterparts, the Core i5-14500 and Core i5-14600. According to the Geekbench database, the Core i5-14600 scored 2,545 points and 13,288 points in Geekbech 6's single and multi-core benchmarks, respectively. The Core i5-14600 featured 2,600 points and 13,765 points in the same benchmarks.

This makes the Arrow Lake 235 successor a mere 1% faster than the Core i5-14600 and 3% faster than the Core i5-14500 in the single-core department. In multi-core performance, the Arrow Lake CPU loses out, with the Core i5-14600 being 4% faster and the Core i5-14500 virtually equaling the 235's score.

The only previous-generation Core i5 that the Core Ultra 5 235 manages to beat by any noticeable margin is the Core i5-14400. The Arrow Lake chip is 10% faster in single-core and 18% in multi-core than the vanilla Core i5-14400 variant.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs SIngle-Core Multi-Core Core Ultra 5 235 2,634 13,293 Core i5-14600 2,600 13,765 Core i5-14500 2,545 13,288 Core i5-14400 2,395 11,288

These results aren't fantastic, but as with all of these Geekench results, take them with a grain of salt. Geekbench is just one benchmark and won't reveal the CPU's real-world performance. The Core Ultra 5 235 could also be an engineering or pre-production sample.

Another aspect worth mentioning is the unknown power levels and cooling at which all these chips were benchmarked. This is arguably the most significant factor since varying power limits (or TDPs) can drastically change CPU performance, even on desktops.

The Core Ultra 5 235 shares the same six P-core and eight E-core configurations as its Raptor Lake processors. However, the Lion Cove P-cores coming in Arrow Lake are an entirely new design from the Raptor/Golden Cove cores used in previous Intel hybrid architectures, with noteworthy IPC improvements as well. Theoretically, the Core Ultra 5 235 should perform better than its predecessors.

Arrow Lake K-series processors are rumored to launch on October 24. However, non-K parts, such as the Core Ultra 5 235, will arrive later, so we may have to wait a bit longer to grasp what the Core Ultra 5 235 can do.