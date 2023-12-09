Core i5-14600 is only 5% slower than the Core i5-14600K in leaked benchmark — cheaper chip is only slightly slower but a lot more power-efficient

Benchmarks for Intel's upcoming Core i5-14600 (the non-K model) have leaked, detailing the CPU's boost clock speeds, multi- and single-threaded performance, and power consumption. X user @ECSM_Official shared screenshots of AIDA64, CInebench R23, and CPU-Z running on the Core i5-14600, and it seems like this lower-power chip is a 154-watt version of the Core i5-14600K, one of the best CPUs.

CPU clock speed and power data were measured during AIDA64's FPU stress test runt, which usually maxes out a CPU's power draw. Theoretically, this should confirm that the Core i5-14600 boosts to 4.8 GHz on its six P-cores and 3.9 GHz on its eight E-cores. A power consumption of 156 watts should also mean a TDP of 154 watts, which is what the Core i5-13600 is rated for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 P-Core Boost Clock E-Core Boost Clock TDP Core i5-14600 4.8 GHz* 3.9 GHz* 154W Core i5-13600 5.3 GHz 3.7 GHz 154W Core i5-14600K 5.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 181W

*Specifications are unconfirmed

These frequency results don't make complete sense as the Core i5-14600's P-cores boost 200 MHz lower than the Core i5-13600's when the Core i5-14600 should be faster or at least tied. What's most likely happening here is that the Core i5-14600 runs at a lower frequency than it drops to in sustained workloads. The screenshot shows that the AIDA64 FPU benchmark has been running for nearly three minutes, well past the window for the 14600 to be running at its maximum clock speed.

We saw similar behavior in our Core i5-13400F review. Though rated for a 4.6 GHz boost frequency, it could only hit that clock speed briefly before declining to 4.1 GHz. That's likely what's happening with the Core i5-14600 in this AIDA64 test, and although that E-core clock speed should be accurate, we ought to expect the Core i5-14600 non-K to hit at most 5.3 GHz on its P-cores, and only for a short time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cinebench R23 Performance Header Cell - Column 0 Multi Core Single Core Core i5-14600 22,768 1,992 Core i5-14600K 25,216 2,082

Given that the Core i5-14600 is running lower core frequencies, a moderately lower score in Cinebench R23 is unsurprising. In the multi-threaded test, the Core i5-14600 was only about 90% as fast as the Core i5-14600K, but in the single-threaded test, this increased to 95% of the speed of the Core i5-14600K. Shaving off about 30 watts in power consumption would clarify this result when Intel launches the Core i5-14600 and other non-K 14th Gen SKUs. Still, it would make it possible to launch them at CES, given it's just around the corner. Retail samples of the Core i5-14600 are soon at hand.