Core Ultra 7 265 specifications exposed in a new benchmark — the unreleased Arrow Lake chip has a 200 MHz lower boost clock than the Core Ultra 7 265K

Intel has released the company's Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) in the shape of the K-series chips, such as the Core Ultra 9 285K, which competes against the best CPUs. The non-K SKUs will arrive later; Benchleaks has uncovered an unannounced Core Ultra 7 265 in a Geekbench 6 GPU result.

The test seems to have been run on a Lenovo desktop with the unlocked, lower-power version of Intel’s recently released Core Ultra 7 265K. However, Geekbench identified the Lenovo PC as “LENOVO F,” which isn’t a model name, making it hard to figure out what sort of desktop the Core Ultra 7 265 ran in. However, the PC is equipped with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 4060, which indicates it might be a midrange gaming PC.

Unfortunately, since this is a Geekbench 6 GPU result, there’s no data on how the Core Ultra 7 265 performed, but the chip’s specifications were revealed. As expected, the Core Ultra 7 265 has the same eight P-cores and 12 E-cores as the Core Ultra 7 265K and the same amount of L3 cache. Unsurprisingly, the 265 has a lower boost clock than the Core Ultra 7 265K, 5.3 GHz, as opposed to 5.5 GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Ultra 7 265 Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 Core Ultra 7 265* Core Ultra 7 265K Cores / Threads (P+E) 20 / 20 (8+12) 20 / 20 (8+12) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) 2.4 / 5.4 3.9 / 5.5 E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) ? 3.3 / 4.6 Cache (L2/L3) 66MB (36+30) 66MB (36+30)

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The L1 and L2 cache amounts don’t match the Core Ultra 7 265K’s, but Geekbench sometimes fails to recognize the correct amount. The L1 and L2 cache are tied to core count, so they shouldn’t differ from the Core Ultra 7 265K.

Like previous non-K Intel CPUs, the Core Ultra 7 265 probably has a lower sustained power limit. This means it can boost to 5.3 GHz in short bursts but can’t hold it forever, particularly in multi-threaded workloads. If that’s the case, the Core Ultra 7 265’s performance during an extended workload will probably drop considerably, seeing as, according to Geekbench, it only has a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz.

While a CPU result from this PC could have cleared the air, Geekbench notes that this Lenovo desktop used a balanced power profile. Many reviews have shown that Arrow Lake loses an unusual amount of performance on Windows if the power plan isn’t set to high performance, so even if this was a CPU benchmark result, it might not have been reliable.

On the plus side, the Core Ultra 7 265 will probably score reasonably high in efficiency. Intel's Arrow Lake non-K processors is rumored to hit the retail market early 2025.