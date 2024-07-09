Cryorig debuts dual-tower RGB air cooler with 120mm fans and copper base plate for AMD and Intel CPUs

Despite being virtually non-existent in the American market, cooling manufacturer Cryorig has launched a new air cooler on its English language website that supports Intel and AMD's latest processors. The TE10 is a new black dual-tower high performance air cooler featuring two 120mm RGB fans.

The cooler boasts ten heat pipes paired with a large copper base plate. The heatsink takes advantage of Cryorig's Jet Fin acceleration system, which utilizes a larger air intake and narrower air exhaust to compress air as it moves through the heatsink. The compression pushes air through the heatsink fins at an accelerated rate, boosting cooling performance and efficiency.

(Image credit: Cryorig)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig)

The fans are Cryorig-designed 120mm fans featuring five heavily curved blades, FDB bearings, and shock absorbers on the outer fan housing. Each fan has an RPM range of 800 to 1800 and a noise level of 19 to 26 dBA.

The cooler measures 120 x 133 x 152mm and provides maximum compatibility with system RAM, advertised as having "zero interference" with memory sticks measuring any height. The TE10 is compatible with various sockets, including AMD's AM4 and AM5 sockets and Intel's LGA 1700 and upcoming 1851 sockets (the latter supporting Intel's Arrow Lake-S CPUs).

Aesthetically, the cooler boasts a stealthy all-black design featuring black-painted fins and a black metallic shroud. The fan blades are see-through, allowing the central RGB lights to fill each blade with color.

Pricing wasn't announced, but undoubtedly, this new dual-tower cooler is aimed at competing with competing dual-tower air-towers in the space right now, such as Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO and Peerless Assasin 120 two of the Best CPU Coolers.

While pricing remains unknown, availability is an even bigger mystery. Cryorig was a popular cooling manufacturer in 2015, but it mysteriously disappeared from the American market a few years ago. To this day, less than a handful of Cryorig air coolers can be found on Amazon for purchase. Most are also heavily overpriced. The Cryorig H7, for instance — which used to be one of Cryorig's most popular mid-range cooling options, now goes for $140 on Amazon, which is over twice its original value.

Hopefully, the TE10's debut will lead to the reintroduction of more Cryorig products into the American market.