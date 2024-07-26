Intel 13th Gen CPUs allegedly have 4X higher return rate than the prior gen — retailer stats also claim Intel CPU RMAs are higher than AMD

The Intel CPU return rate has quadrupled in four years.

Intel CPU with Core branding
(Image credit: Intel)

In an interview with a major European PC parts retailer, a French publication discovered that Intel’s 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors have a return rate four times higher than that of the previous generation. At the same time, the 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh chips also have return rates thrice as high as the 12th Generation Alder Lake processors.

According to data from Les Numeriques, only 1% of AMD processors were returned in 2020, while Intel had a 1.75% return rate then. So, if AMD’s return rate remained stable since then, we can extrapolate that the Raptor Lake chips have a return rate of 4% to 7% while Raptor Lake Refresh processors would have 3% to 5.25%. We should also note that these numbers only reflect return rates that went through the retailer channels, not those that went straight to Intel.

Intel has recently been making rounds in the news with instability with Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh processors. While the company has announced a mid-August patch to address the crashing and instability problems, the software update won’t repair any chip that has already died or is dying. For example, one of our Intel Core i9-13900K chips refuses to work with Nvidia’s graphics drivers and crashes when some games are launched, and we had to RMA that chip.

According to the French news report, these are the chips affected by Intel’s latest problems: Intel Core i9-14900KF, Intel Core i9-14900KS, Intel Core i9-14900, Intel Core i7-14700KF, Intel Core i7-14700K, Intel Core i9-13900KF, Intel Core i9-13900KS, and Intel Core i9-13900K.

It's a massive blow to Intel, primarily if the chipmaker's fix for the instability affects the processor’s performance. Furthermore, Intel must replace any chip that’s already been irreparably damaged, which could presumably extent to even more processors than have already been returned — potentially a lot more. Even if Intel successfully fixes the issue, it erodes the years of trust it's built among consumers, with some institutions reportedly jumping to AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

AMD has been having some issues on its side as well, with the launch of the Ryzen 9000 chips pushed back a couple of weeks due to an unspecified issue. It's almost certainly not as significant as what Intel is experiencing right now, but it was severe enough to warrant a delay. The good news here is that AMD's measures only encompass the first batch of Zen 5 desktop CPUs, not a two year backlog of shipping Raptor Lake / Raptor Lake Refresh processors. It will be painful on some level, but probably very minor compared to Intel's problems that appear to extend even to server and possibly mobile chips.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

  • WDPowell
    I have an Alienware M18R1 that had to get service for a similar issue. Any attempt to launch WoW would initially cause a memory error. Enough attempts would ultimately result in a blue screen followed by a reboot. Once the machine came back up, nothing worked until I manually shut down or rebooted the laptop. For example, browsers would load blank pages and do nothing else. During the troubleshooting process, I tried updating my Nvidia drivers only for the installer to fail to detect the 4090. Once I rebooted the laptop, the installer was able to detect the 4090. I originally thought it was a RAM issue or a faulty motherboard, since the motherboard had been replaced during a previous RMA request. Now I'm suspecting the CPU was failing due to what is being widely reported with the i9 chips.

    My concern now is whether my current board/cpu has sustained damage. Fortunately I have a several year warranty on it.
    Reply
  • TheHerald
    WDPowell said:
    I have an Alienware M18R1 that had to get service for a similar issue. Any attempt to launch WoW would initially cause a memory error. Enough attempts would ultimately result in a blue screen followed by a reboot. Once the machine came back up, nothing worked until I manually shut down or rebooted the laptop. For example, browsers would load blank pages and do nothing else. During the troubleshooting process, I tried updating my Nvidia drivers only for the installer to fail to detect the 4090. Once I rebooted the laptop, the installer was able to detect the 4090. I originally thought it was a RAM issue or a faulty motherboard, since the motherboard had been replaced during a previous RMA request. Now I'm suspecting the CPU was failing due to what is being widely reported with the i9 chips.
    Nah, that isn't a CPU issue.
    Reply
  • Taslios
    WDPowell said:
    I have an Alienware M18R1 that had to get service for a similar issue. Any attempt to launch WoW would initially cause a memory error. Enough attempts would ultimately result in a blue screen followed by a reboot. Once the machine came back up, nothing worked until I manually shut down or rebooted the laptop. For example, browsers would load blank pages and do nothing else. During the troubleshooting process, I tried updating my Nvidia drivers only for the installer to fail to detect the 4090. Once I rebooted the laptop, the installer was able to detect the 4090. I originally thought it was a RAM issue or a faulty motherboard, since the motherboard had been replaced during a previous RMA request. Now I'm suspecting the CPU was failing due to what is being widely reported with the i9 chips.

    My concern now is whether my current board/cpu has sustained damage. Fortunately I have a several year warranty on it.
    ... It may not be cpu.. but i'd still open an RMA for it. Your errors sound very similar to the sorts of things that have been reported as being part of the instability.
    Reply
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    WDPowell said:
    My concern now is whether my current board/cpu has sustained damage. Fortunately I have a several year warranty on it.
    FYI, in my case, there were initially instability issues with shader compilation in certain games, as well as in CPU stress tests like Cinebench multi-threaded. I was able to work around those to some extent, and eventually found BIOS settings that appeared to work. That was in ~February. I started retesting all GPUs. But by May I found that I couldn't update my Nvidia drivers — the GPU was detected fine, but the installer would just fail.

    At this point, I tried a different motherboard, RAM, updated BIOS settings, and even did a fresh install of Windows 11. That last actually crashed a couple of times after the initial file copy, meaning during the "detecting devices, etc" stage of the install it crashed. It was able to recover and eventually get Windows 11 up and running, but I couldn't install Nvidia drivers and some other apps were also unstable. That's when I RMA'ed the CPU.
    Reply
  • WDPowell
    Taslios said:
    ... It may not be cpu.. but i'd still open an RMA for it. Your errors sound very similar to the sorts of things that have been reported as being part of the instability.
    It's been RMAed and the board had been replaced. This particular board was itself an RMA replacement, which I suspect was a refurbished board. We were able to rule out RAM since Dell did send a technician out to replace my RAM. Unfortunately the issues persisted. It could have been a GPU issue, but I found it interesting that my CPU was an i9 and some of the symptoms matched what the article mentioned. This issue was something that seemed to develop over time. When I got the laptop back, from the first RMA, I was able to game on it just fine. I took an extended break from said game then couldn't launch it anymore when I tried picking it back up.
    Reply
  • magbarn
    Intel needs to do a FDIV type of recall on these chips. I've lowered the voltages on my 13900K and seems to be stable now, but I'm not doing RMA as long as it's stable and the "fix" hasn't been fully tested in the wild.
    Reply