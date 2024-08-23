Intel has a new gaming bundle for Core CPUs and Arc GPUs — Assassin's Creed Shadows for select SKUs and Star Wars Outlaws for specific laptops

Per the official release, Intel's Gamer Days bundle is now offering Assassin's Creed Shadows with recent Intel Core and Intel Arc products, then upgrading it to Gold Edition and adding Star Wars Outlaws to the Gold bundle exclusively for particular Intel laptops. This Gamer Days bundle targets existing stock of 12th Gen up through 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs and discrete and integrated A500 and A700 series Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs.

Meanwhile, the Gamer Days Gold bundle targets Intel laptops, though only specific devices as ordered from specific retailers listed on Intel's official pages qualify for the offer. Only three laptops in the United States currently qualify for the offer: the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16'' (from Best Buy or Lenovo), the Acer Predator Helios 16'' Ci19 (Best Buy only), and the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t-ae000 (HP only).

Curiously, while these future release titles are being bundled with current Intel products, newer Intel Core Ultra products are not included in the Gamer Days festivities. Most people who redeem a Gamer Days offer won't be able to play for some time, though—Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn't come out until November 15. However, Star Wars Outlaws for Gold bundle redeemers do at least have a much sooner release date, set for August 27.

Those cautious of the known instability issues with 13th and 14th Gen Intel CPUs should know that a new microcode patch has been released via a BIOS update to Intel's various hardware partners. Intel has also extended the warranty coverage of impacted CPUs by two years, allowing for direct RMAs from Intel for buyers of Boxed Processors. However, prebuilt and other CPU RMAs still need to be managed through the retailer in question.

This Gamer Days bundle of big-shot single-player AAA Ubisoft titles makes sense, even if the release of its games and impacted CPU/GPUs seem spread relatively far. With the patches applied, these should still be perfect CPUs and laptops for enjoying these games. Past Assassin's Creed games and past in-house Snowdrop Engine games have generally performed within expectations on Intel graphics.