Intel issues statement on microcode update that addresses CPU instability and crashing errors — claims patch has negligible performance impacts, future processors not impacted

For the first time, Intel has detailed its new patch, which recently started distributing via the 0x129 microcode patch released by its OEM/ODM partners. This update will address the issue of incorrect voltage requests made by the processor, which causes it to ask for elevated voltage. Intel says this results in long-term damage to the affected chips, manifesting as instability and crashing errors.

The patch reins in voltage, instituting a hard 1.55V limit as the company investigates potential mitigations for a related issue — a minimum voltage shift condition that can occur on impacted processors. The company will provide an update on the minimum voltage issue before the end of the month. We've asked for more details. Intel also says that all future processors will not be impacted.

However, Intel said in a statement to Tom's Hardware that this microcode patch will only be available through BIOS updates and not through Windows Update. This means users who aren't knowledgeable of the issue would likely not install the patch on their system, increasing the likelihood that their Raptor Lake processor would fail in the long run.

Thankfully, Intel has extended the warranty coverage of several affected 13th- and 14th-gen chips, including Core i5, i7, and i9 processors. The warranty extension covers 22 SKUs, allowing you to file for an RMA directly with Intel if you bought a Boxed Processor. But if you bought a pre-built PC with an affected Intel chip or a Tray Processor, you must go through your retailer. However, your mileage may vary as different manufacturers and retailers have their own policies regarding Intel's warranty extension.

According to Intel, the source of the issue is a "significant increase to the minimum operating voltage (Vmin) across multiple cores on affected processors due to elevated voltages. Elevated voltage events can accumulate over time and contribute to the increase in Vmin for the processor."

The 0x129 update will limit voltage requests above 1.55 volts to prevent chips that are still unaffected by the instability from getting damaged. Intel also said, "…based on extensive validation, all future products will not be affected by this issue." However, chips that are experiencing instability or have already failed will have to go through the RMA process, as there is no fix.

Intel says that those who are concerned about whether the microcode update will affect performance also need not worry anymore, saying that the performance impact of 0x129 is still within run-to-run variation for most benchmarks, including 3DMark: Timespy, Cinebench R24, and others. Gaming performance is also still within the expected parameters, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. A few tests have shown some impact, though, including PugetBench GPU Effects Score and Hitman 3: Dartmoor, but Intel says, "…system performance is dependent on configuration and several other factors."

Of course, Tom's Hardware is already testing the microcode patch to validate Intel's claims, so be sure to check back here frequently for updates. But, in the meantime, it's best to install the BIOS update as soon as possible to reduce the chance of your processor succumbing to overvoltage issues and the resulting chip degradation.

Several motherboard vendors have already released updated BIOSes with the new code, while others have signaled an imminent release.



Here's Intel's full statement:

Intel statement on microcode patch

Intel is currently distributing to its OEM/ODM partners a new microcode patch (0x129) for its Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors which will address incorrect voltage requests to the processor that are causing elevated operating voltage.

For all Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processor users: This patch is being distributed via BIOS update and will not be available through operating system updates. Intel is working with its partners to ensure timely validation and rollout of the BIOS update for systems currently in service.

In addition to extended warranty coverage, Intel has released three mitigations related to the instability issue – commonly experienced as consistent application crashes and repeated hangs – to help stabilize customer systems with Intel Core 13th and 14th gen desktop processors:

1. Intel default settings to avoid elevated power delivery impact to the processor (May 2024)

2. Microcode 0x125 to fix the eTVB issue in i9 processors (June 2024)

3. Microcode 0x129 to address elevated voltages (August 2024)

Intel’s current analysis finds there is a significant increase to the minimum operating voltage (Vmin) across multiple cores on affected processors due to elevated voltages. Elevated voltage events can accumulate over time and contribute to the increase in Vmin for the processor.

The latest microcode update (0x129) will limit voltage requests above 1.55V as a preventative mitigation for processors not experiencing instability symptoms. This latest microcode update will primarily improve operating conditions for K/KF/KS processors. Intel is also confirming, based on extensive validation, all future products will not be affected by this issue.

Intel is continuing to investigate mitigations for scenarios that can result in Vmin shift on potentially impacted Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors. Intel will provide updates by end of August.

Intel’s internal testing – utilizing Intel Default Settings - indicates performance impact is within run-to-run variation (eg. 3DMark: Timespy, WebXPRT 4, Cinebench R24, Blender 4.2.0) with a few sub-tests showing moderate impacts (WebXPRT Online Homework; PugetBench GPU Effects Score). For gaming workloads tested, performance has also been within run-to-run variation (eg. Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Warhammer III – Mirrors of Madness) with one exception showing slightly more impact (Hitman 3: Dartmoor). However, system performance is dependent on configuration and several other factors.

For unlocked Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors, this latest microcode update (0x129) will not prevent users from overclocking if they so choose. Users can disable the eTVB setting in their BIOS if they wish to push above the 1.55V threshold. As always, Intel recommends users proceed with caution when overclocking their desktop processors, as overclocking may void their warranty and/or affect system health. As a general best practice, Intel recommends customers with Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors utilize the Intel Default Settings.

In light of the recently announced extended warranty program, Intel is reaffirming its confidence in its products and is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. Users experiencing consistent instability symptoms should reach out to their system manufacturer (OEM/System Integrator purchase), Intel Customer Support (boxed processor), or place of purchase (tray processor) further assistance.

