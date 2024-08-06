Intel releases extended warranty details for 13th and 14th-gen chips, list includes Core i5, i7, and i9 processors

Intel has released the details of the extended warranty that is said will apply to 13th- and 14th-gen Intel chips that are suffering from instability issues. This brings the warranty of the listed processors from three to five years, and will cover both Boxed Processors, Tray Processors, and processors that came from OEM and system integrators.

Intel says that the extended warranties will apply globally, so everyone who purchased an affected chip anywhere is covered. However, warranty claims will vary depending on how you bought your processor. If you have a Boxed Processor, meaning you bought a retail chip that's still in its original box, you can contact Intel directly to arrange an RMA. But if you have a Tray Processor or if you bought a pre-built system, you need to coordinate with the retail store that sold you the CPU or computer.

But, whatever the case, these are the processors that get the extra warranty:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Generation 13th-Gen Intel Core 14th-Gen Intel Core Intel Core i9 i9-13900KS i9-14900KS Intel Core i9 i9-13900K i9-14900K Intel Core i9 i9-13900KF i9-14900KF Intel Core i9 i9-13900 i9-14900 Intel Core i7 i7-13700K i7-14700K Intel Core i7 i7-13700KF i7-14700KF Intel Core i7 i7-13790F i7-14790F Intel Core i7 i7-13700F i7-14700F Intel Core i7 i7-13700 i7-14700 Intel Core i5 i5-13600K i5-14600K Intel Core i5 i5-13600KF i5-14600KF

Intel says that the warranty extensions apply to all new and previously purchased chips. So, whether you bought the affected processor at launch or plan to buy one in the near future, you will get a five-year warranty from the company.

Furthermore, Intel also said, “If customers have experienced these instability symptoms on their 13th and / or 14th Gen desktop processors but were unsuccessful in prior RMAs we ask that they reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance and remediation.” This is a crucial statement, as one Reddit user has faced an issue with the company’s RMA process, escalating to the point that an Intel rep reportedly said that some Intel Core i9-14900K chips from Amazon and Micro Center were fake.

Aside from the extended warranty, Intel also plans to release a patch for its CPUs that will hopefully stop the elevated voltages causing the reliability problems, by mid-August. Unfortunately, processors that have already become unstable (or are already broken) won’t be fixed by this patch, meaning affected users will have no choice but to go through an RMA process.