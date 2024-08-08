PC makers take different approaches to honoring Intel's extended warranty for CPU crashing issues — survey shows disparity between warranty periods

The Verge reached out to multiple PC makers to inquire about how they will handle Intel's warranty extension for 13th- and 14th-gen processors regarding the instability issues.

Intel released extended warranty details for 13th- and 14th-gen chips affected by the instability issue, listing 22 SKUs in total. Intel says that all listed Boxed Chips worldwide are covered by the two-year warranty extensions. But if you bought a tray processor or a pre-built system, you must coordinate with the retailer that supplied your chip for any return or replacement.

Since Intel left the decision to extend the warranty to each respective seller, it's interesting to see the policies of each major computer maker regarding the Intel warranty extension.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Company Policy Acer Responded, but no official update yet Alienware / Dell Processors diagnosed with instability issue will be replaced "to ensure that all costs are covered", but no mention of warranty extension Asus Two-year extended warranty for affected desktop CPUs Corsair / Origin PC Four-year total CPU warranty on 13th- and 14th-gen Intel processors from date of purchase CyberPowerPC Automated response sent link to standard one-year warranty for parts Digital Storm All previous and new systems with Intel 13th- and 14th-gen CPU will include an extended five-year warranty coverage for the processor only Falcon Northwest Intel 13th- and 14th-gen desktop processors on Intel's list will now be covered for a full five years HP Will honor Intel's extended warranty of two years on impacted processors iBuypower Will honor Intel's five-year extended warranty Lenovo No response yet at the time of writing Maingear Will be extending the processor warrant on all PCs equipped with affected 13th and 14th gen Intel Core processors to five years from the date of purchase, including delidded 14900KS processors MSI No response yet at the time of writing NZXT Responded, but no official update yet Puget Systems Extending our warranty on affected CPUS to 3 years for any customer affected by this issue, regardless of warranty purchased

These are some of the biggest PC makers whose responses have mostly been positive. Out of the 16 companies that have been surveyed, six said that they would honor the complete two-year extended warranty on the affected Intel processors, bringing the total coverage to five years. On the other hand, five companies gave some form of extended warranty, but not the whole five years from Intel, and an additional five are yet to reply or release an official statement at the time of writing.

We hope that every company that builds PCs using Intel chips comes up with a solid extended warranty policy. That way, its users do not have to worry about their chip crashing and burning right as its warranty ends.

Extending the warranty will incur additional costs for Intel and its OEM partners. However, it is also the one thing that Intel can do to help win back the trust and confidence of its customers. If Intel's partners care about its customers, they should give Intel users some assurance that they will not end up with an expensive brick on their desk after the warranty expires and not consider the extended warranty exclusively an Intel problem.