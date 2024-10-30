Intel hasn't sold a single Arrow Lake CPU at Germany's largest retailer — Core Ultra 200S sales stagnate after just one week

News
By
published

Arrow Lake's disappointing sales match its underwhelming performance.

Press image of Intel Core Series 200S processor on a dramatic blue and black background
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel's Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) series desktop processors, released on October 24, have still not sold a single unit on Mindfactory, Germany's largest PC components online retailer. While some Arrow Lake chips have sold out of stock on American sites like Newegg and Amazon, all Intel CPU sales make up just 5% of Mindfactory's CPU share, with AMD raking in 95% of CPU sales on the site.

The Tweet displays Mindfactory's CPU sales numbers for the past week. None of the five Arrow Lake desktop SKUs—Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K/KF, or Core Ultra 5 245K/KF—appear on the chart. In fact, Intel's highest-performing CPU, the Core i5-13400, takes 21st place behind a wall of Ryzen chips. A trio of 14th Gen Core i7s and Core i9s take up the rear, with all of Intel's processors selling around ten units each.

Intel's approximately 40 sales at an average sale price of €388 each represents 5.19% of Mindfactory's CPU sales. Compare this with just AMD's first- and second-place chips, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5700X3D, sitting at 190 and 80 units sold, respectively. AMD's motherboard sales share went from 88.65% to 93.75%, knocking Intel steadily out of the water.

As we found in our 3-star review, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is an alright release but represents a generational regression in gaming performance. Its productivity increases are not enough to save it from being considered a disappointing launch, and Germany's sales represent this. Curiously, the 285K is out of stock at most American retailers. The next-best chip, the Core Ultra 7 265K, is in stock on Amazon and Newegg but only has six combined reviews across both sites, also pointing to disappointing sales.

Arrow Lake's disappointing launch, which is almost forgettable less than a week after its release, is not good news for the struggling Intel. The company has been in one of its worst financial states in years, with its August earnings call revealing a loss of $1.6 billion in one financial quarter. The company's sacrifices include a 15% reduction in staff and a scaling-back of ongoing fab construction efforts.

According to financial analysts, Intel's yet-unfinished Magdeburg, Germany, plant has reportedly stopped construction and may be abandoned. Germans with a $30 billion unfinished Intel fab in their backyard are likely not thrilled about buying more Intel processors, perhaps contributing to Arrow Lake's feeble sales in the country.

Dallin Grimm
Dallin Grimm
Contributing Writer

Dallin Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Dallin has a handle on all the latest tech news. 

See more CPUs News
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jkhoward
    Shocker, they’ve been on a horrible streak lately. At least the CPUs before Zen 1 weren’t self imploding. They ran hot, and sucked up a ton of power, but they’re still alive and kicking it today. This is Intel’s Zen 1 moment, they’ll have a Zen 2 moment, and hopefully by Zen 3 they’ll sort it out. Using glue to hold chips together is a lot harder than Intel must have thought.
    Reply
  • Gururu
    Just two months ago it was reported that Mindfactory only sold a few dozen of AMD's latest. I guess it is better than zero or there is some weird metrics here...
    https://www.techpowerup.com/325533/mindfactory-only-sold-a-few-dozen-amd-ryzen-7-9700x-and-ryzen-5-9600x
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Zen 5 at least was a minor improvement over Zen 4. Arrow lake is more of a regression, in some ways. It's almost akin to Phenom II vs Faildozer.
    Reply
  • YSCCC
    Gururu said:
    Just two months ago it was reported that Mindfactory only sold a few dozen of AMD's latest. I guess it is better than zero or there is some weird metrics here...
    https://www.techpowerup.com/325533/mindfactory-only-sold-a-few-dozen-amd-ryzen-7-9700x-and-ryzen-5-9600x
    Likely since Zen 5 isn't showing massive improvement over Zen 4, and Arrow Lake have promised massive efficiency gain and not far from X3D in gaming, so consumers are waiting for the reviews of ARL before making final decision, now the reviews are out and ppl just go for the Zen 4 X3D or Zen 5 instead...
    Reply