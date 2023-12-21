New CPU from China's sole x86 chipmaker grapples with AMD's Bulldozer in Geekbench results — lower-end model isn't the fastest, but it gives Zhaoxin a full roster of CPUs for use in the country

A Geekbench 6 result for Zhaoxin's x86 KX-6640MA CPU has been uncovered, and the performance is about on par with an early 2010s AMD Bulldozer CPU (via @BenchLeaks). The KX-6000 series came out in 2019, but the KX-6640MA appears to be a relatively recent model that arrived by late 2021, and this Geekbench 6 result is perhaps the first time it has ever been publicly tested.

On Geekbench 6, the 6640MA scored 386 points in the single-core test and 1,110 points in the multi-core test. For reference, that's just about on par with AMD's Bulldozer generation FX-4100 from 2011, which Geekbench 6 rates at 414 and 1,103 points in single- and multi-core performance respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally KX-6000 Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 KX-6640MA KX-6640A KX-U6880A AMD FX-4100 Cores 4 4 8 4 Threads 4 4 8 4 Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz 3 GHz 3.6 GHz Boost Frequency 2.6 GHz N/A N/A 3.9 GHz Cache 4MB L2 4MB L2 8MB L2 4MB L2 + 8MB L3

The KX-6640MA is the lowest-end member of the KX-6000 family, with just four cores, 4MB of L2 cache (it has no L3 cache), and a boost clock of 2.6 GHz. That it has boost technology at all is notable, as no other KX-6000 CPU does. Given that the 6640MA is otherwise identical to the 6640A, that boost feature might be its reason for existing, and it might have come handy in this mini-PC featuring the 6640MA.

Obviously, being a tad slower than a 2011 CPU that was already regarded as pretty slow isn't ideal, but there are some silver linings to the 6640MA. Although Zhaoxin's low-end CPU has two-thirds the frequency and one-third the cache of the FX-4100, it's just about as fast, which indicates a much more robust architecture. Not to mention, the 6640MA has PCIe 3.0 support instead of just 2.0, DDR4 memory, and integrated graphics.

Zhaoxin is also making progress on delivering its next-generation KX-7000 series. These new chips come with even higher clock speeds, up to 32MB of L3 cache, and support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0. The Chinese CPU designer has only shared the specifications for its top-end KX-7000 CPU and hasn't detailed what low-end models will look like, so we can only assume that such a low-end model will generally have better specifications, just not by how much.