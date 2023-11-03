New AMD Adrenalin Edition Driver Includes AI and ML Optimizations

AMD rolled out the new Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1 graphics driver that provides an update for all modern AMD GPUs but also has a branch for the Polaris and Vega series GPUs. The update includes multiple optimizations for games and AI applications, including game support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sega's 'Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name,' The Invincible, and JX3 Ultimate.

AMD Radeon users can also explore Radeon Boost support in Alan Wake 2. Radeon Boost is a standalone utility which can be downloaded from here.

Other fixed issues

There have been some issues that are addressed in this WHQL driver update. It includes the texture flicker issue noticed while playing Alan Wake 2 and intermittent driver crashes while viewing the credits screen after finishing a race in Forza Motorsport.

They are as follows:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Lower than expected performance in Counter Stike 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7600.

Intermittent flickering may be observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.

Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Baldur’s Gate 3 using Vulkan API.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent driver crashes while viewing the credits screen after finishing a race in Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent black screen or code 31 error in device manager after reboot on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Known Issues That Are Not Fixed Yet

There are some known issues carried forward with this driver, such as intermittent out-of-sync with videos recorded via AMD Adrenalin capture with AV1 encoding, a curious case of stars disappearing intermittently while playing Crysis Remastered, and occasional corruption on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.

There is a setup-specific issue with occasional micro stuttering when running Chromium-based browsers such as Chrome, Brave, Opera and various others. This only occurs on the secondary monitor in a system paired with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

What's curious is that AMD temporarily disabled factory reset as a 'precautionary measure', according to its release notes. This issue was observed by users during PC upgrades. Instead, end-users will need to use its standalone AMD Cleanup Utility as a workaround solution until AMD's future hotfix or WHQL driver addresses this issue.

DirectML Optimizations for AI and Machine Learning

This key update also includes optimizations added to DirectML, a GPU hardware-accelerated DirectX 12 API for machine learning. This improves AI and machine learning applications Stable Fusion, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, and the UL Procyon AI Inference benchmarks that evaluate CPU, GPU, and many hardware-level AI accelerators.

This update applies only to the Radeon RX 6000/ 7000 series desktop graphics and RX 600M/ 700M series notebook graphics.

Like any discrete GPU driver update, this applies to Windows 10 64-bit 1809 and above or Windows 11 21H2 build and onwards. The 23.11.1 driver is compatible with Radeon GPUs between Radeon RX 5300 series to the latest RX 7900 series graphics card. It also applies to Mobility Radeon between the Radeon RX 5300M up to RX 7900M series. AMD recommended getting laptop and All-in-one updates from its respective OEMs.

The new drivers can be downloaded from here.