10-year-old Nvidia GPU is still receiving love from vendors — Asus debuts GeForce GT 710 EVO with 2GB GDDR5 memory

Asus is known for making all kinds of graphics cards, from low-profile to some of the best graphics cards. However, the GPU manufacturer has decided to release a new GT 710 graphics card—and it's not a fancy one like its quad-HDMI-port GT 710 from four years ago. The new card, the GT 710 2GB GDDR5 EVO, sports a low-profile design optimized for SFF rigs and HTPCs. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

By this point, the Kepler-based GPU was over ten years old and was the slowest Kepler-based product you could buy at release outside of some mobile variants. That said, there are a few reasons we can think of that would incentivize Asus to make another GT 710 variant in 2024.

These older cards are perfect for getting ancient systems up and running with video output, particularly if they won't boot with newer GPUs optimized for newer motherboard UEFI firmware. The GT 710 is also one of the cheapest graphics cards in the world, and you can buy brand-new ones, which is an obvious selling point to anyone on a severe budget for an essential GPU.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus' GT 710 EVO is as basic as graphics cards get right now. The card sports a blue-colored low-profile PCB featuring a black heatsink that passively cools the GK108B GPU underneath. The card comes with three VGA, HDMI, and DVI, making it one of the only cards still sold today with the ancient VGA port. However, the VGA port must be disconnected when using a low-profile PCIe bracket on the card.

Specs-wise, the card has just 2GB of GDDR5 memory and a PCIe Gen 2 interface. The GPU sports 192 shader units, eight ROPS, 512KB of L2 cache, a 64-bit memory bus, and a 954 MHz reference clock. Power consumption is one of the GPU's greatest strengths, rated at just under 20W, making it compatible with virtually every planet system with an x16 PCIe slot.

Even after ten years, the GT 710 is still being sold everywhere and is available in multiple SKUs from multiple form factors. Even Nvidia's successors, such as the GT 1010 and GT 1020, have not seen as much success as the GT 710. The only other entry-level Nvidia GT product today that is still widely available is the GT 1030, but that card regularly goes for $100, more than double what the GT 710 is sold at and close to the price of entry-level gaming GPUs.

For one reason or another, the demand for the GT 710 continues to be significant enough for manufacturers to keep pumping out these GPUs, which is why Asus launched the GT 710 EVO.