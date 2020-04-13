Asus Resurrects GeForce GT 710 GPU With Four HDMI Ports

Asus GeForce GT 710 (Image credit: Asus)

Apparently, having six different variants of the GeForce GT 710 simply isn't enough for Asus. As spotted by Japanese publication Hermitage Akihabara, Asus has quietly added a new seventh variant to the mix.

The new Asus GeForce GT 710, which goes under the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 part number, features a friendly, single-slot design with a passive cooling solution and dimensions of 6.57 x 4.13 x 0.74 inches (16.7 x 10.5 x 1.9cm). The GeForce GT 710 doesn't even require a PCIe 3.0 slot; it's perfectly happy on a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface, presenting the opportunity to use the graphics card on older motherboards that lack a PCIe 3.0 slot.

Asus' latest Kepler-powered graphics card is based on the GK208 silicon that comes sporting 192 CUDA cores that clock up to 954 MHz. There's also 2GB of GDDR5 memory running at 5,012 MHz across a 64-bit memory bus. The GeForce GT 710 isn't the type of graphics card that you would use to game on. Instead, it's an affordable option for users that are looking for a upgrade above integrated graphics or want to use multiple monitors simultaneously.

Image 1 of 3 Asus GeForce GT 710 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 Asus GeForce GT 710 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 Asus GeForce GT 710 (Image credit: Asus)

The design of the display outputs is what separates this specific GeForce GT 710 from Asus' previous models. The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 comes with four HDMI ports so it can accommodate up to four 4K monitors.

Originally, Kepler didn't natively support the HDMI 2.0 standard, which is required to push 4K at 60 Hz over an HDMI port. Through a technique called chroma subsampling, Nvidia was able to let the Kepler-based graphics card output an image at the aforementioned resolution and refresh rate. There are still some caveats though.

The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 can only do 60 Hz if paired with a single monitor. When two or more monitors are used at the same time, the refresh rate drops down to 30 Hz.

Although not many are left, the GeForce GT 710, which came out in January 2016, is still in circulation. Online retailers typically sell the graphics cards for $50-$100, depending on the brand.