Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-series Super GPU specs and launch dates leaked

Rumors about Nvidia's plans to refresh its desktop GPU lineup with GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs with "Super" variants have been circulating for a while, but they did not seem credible. However, there are now several leaks alleging that Nvidia will introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super on January 8, and then will gradually roll them out later next month.

The new GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards are set to be officially introduced one day before CES 2024 takes off, according to IT Home, EXPreview, and Hassan Mujtaba, who published an alleged excerpt from an Nvidia document. Meanwhile, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Super is expected to hit store shelves on January 17; the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is to be available on January 24; and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is expected to hit the market on January 31.

There is another interesting part of these reports: re-emphasized specifications of Nvidia's purported GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super products, which will likely join the ranks of the best graphics cards, if they hit the market.

Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration L2 Cache TBP MSRP *GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) ? 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 72 MB 450W $1,599 *GeForce RTX 4080 Super AD103 10240 16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X ? 320W $999 - $1,099 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $1,199 *GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD103-275/AD102-175 8448 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 - $849 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 *GeForce RTX 4070 Super AD104-350/AD103-175 7168 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 225W $599 - $649 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 36 MB 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 32 MB 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 24 MB 115W $999

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

As it turns out, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super is expected to come with a fully-enabled AD103 GPU and slightly faster memory than the predecessor, but it will maintain its total graphics power (TGP) of 320W. Interestingly, it is projected that the RTX 4080 Super will cost between $999 and $1,099, making the original RTX 4080 obsolete.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super could come equipped with either AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU featuring 8448 CUDA cores as well as 16 GB of GDDR6X memory. It is rumored that the official recommended retail price is between $799 and $849, which will force graphics board makers to phase out non-Super GeForce RTX 4070 Ti fairly quickly or reduce its price.

As for the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, some believe that it will be based on the AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores, which is significantly more than 5888 CUDA cores in the case of the non-Super RTX 4070. Meanwhile, the product's MSRP is between $599 and $649, which will make the original GeForce RTX 4070 obsolete as it will be significantly slower at around the same price.

While the information comes from multiple sources, it should be taken with a grain of salt since plans tend to change.