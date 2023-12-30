AMD budget GPU listed with twice the memory of RX 7600 and RTX 4060 — RX 7600 XT with 16GB GDDR6

AMD's rumored RX 7600 XT has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Union customs database (or EEC for short) by hardware leaker Harukaze5719. This specific model is seemingly Gigabyte's Aorus RX 7600 XT OC, and it even comes with 16GB of VRAM, apparently more than the 12GB that the Radeon RX 7700 XT carries and equal to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. An important note is that not all products listed at the EEC make it to the market.

There have been previous listings for the Radeon RX 7600 XT in the EEC database, but these listings mentioned 10GB and 12GB variants of the Radeon RX 7600 XT. Concerning product coverage, 10GB would make the most sense since it would allow the Radeon RX 7600 XT to slot in right between the Radeon RX 7600 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT, with 8GB and 12GB of memory, respectively. 16GB would, however, jump over the Radeon RX 7700 XT and put the Radeon RX 7600 XT on par with the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

A memory capacity of 16GB implies a great deal about the design of the 7600 XT. Since the Navi 33 graphics chip used inside the Radeon RX 7600 only has a 128-bit memory bus and can only support up to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, AMD must be using a chiplet design for the Radeon RX 7600 XT as it does for the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. If the Radeon RX 7600 XT uses 10GB or 12GB of VRAM, it would have three memory cache dies (MCDs), the same as the Radeon RX 7700 XT. With 16GB, though, that would mean a mere two MCDs or an extensive four MCDs, since 16GB can't go evenly into three MCDs.

For a graphics card that will likely cost between $300 and $350, 16GB of memory seems unnecessary. The cheapest 16GB GPU you can buy today is Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, which retails for $450 at best. Though, AMD has been known to offer lots more memory than Nvidia at lower price points.

Then there's the matter of the bus width, which would have to be a 128-bit or a 256-bit wide memory bus. To pair 16GB of VRAM with a slim 128-bit bus would be very weird, but Nvidia has done it with the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. For his part, Harukaze5719 believes this 16GB Radeon RX 7600 XT uses a 256-bit wide bus, which would be pretty overkill given that the Radeon RX 7700 XT does fine with a 192-bit bus. A slimmer bus would probably be fine since the Radeon RX 7600 XT will likely have less graphics horsepower than the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

As unlikely as it sounds that AMD would make Radeon RX 7600 XT GPUs with such an overkill memory solution, it nevertheless is in the database. That doesn't mean a 16GB Radeon RX 7600 XT is confirmed. AMD may backtrack or even already has backtracked on offering a 16GB variant, or it could be that this listing is a typo. Gigabyte does offer an Aorus RX 7800 XT OC with 16GB of memory, and changing that '8' to a '6' would be enough to give us a very confusing graphics card.