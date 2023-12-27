New AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could rival Nvidia at lower price points — RX 7800, RX 7700, RX 7600 XT may be in the works

AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series, which offers some of the best graphics cards for desktops, currently includes just six models, down from 14 in the case of the Radeon RX 6000 family. But suppose a listing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database (noticed by @harukaze5719) is correct. In that case, AMD may be prepping to fill in the gaps in the family with new mainstream and performance-mainstream graphics cards. However, there is a catch about this listing: they could be placeholders.

Three makers of graphics cards — namely Afox, Guangzhou Innovation Intelligent Technology, and Peladn — recently registered such graphics cards as Radeon RX 7400, RX Radeon 7500 XT, Radeon 7600 XT, Radeon RX 7650 XT, Radeon RX 7700, Radeon RX 7750 XT, Radeon RX 7800, and Radeon RX 7950 XT in the customs database of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

At least some of these entries could well be placeholders. Meanwhile, AMD has a massive gap between the Radeon RX 7600 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT (and the latter could be considered a viable mainstream graphics card); we would not rule out a graphics card that would sit between them. Also, AMD currently lacks entry-level products in the Radeon RX 7000 lineup, so we could envision something that will also sit below the Radeon RX 7600,

What is unclear is which graphics processors these presumable Radeon RX 7700, Radeon RX 7500 XT, and Radeon RX 7400 would use. While we could imagine that the RX 7700 would be powered by a cut-down Navi 32, while the RX 7500 XT would use a cut-down Navi 33, the Radeon RX 7400 could probably re-use something based on the RDNA 2 architecture to address the low-end of the market.

It is important to remember that while EEC filings often reveal products a company plans to release, they do not guarantee that these products will indeed be launched. The nature of the EEC customs database means that it is unclear whether these documents are filed directly by the graphics card manufacturers, by another company representing them, or by a retailer. Therefore, it is uncertain if all the listed product models will be available in the market and, if they are, when they will be released. There have been examples of products registered with the EEC never launched.