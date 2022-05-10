AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Refreshed in Last Hurrah for RDNA 2

AMD has announced three new RDNA 2 architecture graphics cards today. They all feature faster 18Gbps memory and higher GPU clocks, but a drawback is higher power consumption and higher MSRPs. Earlier today we published our thorough AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT review, a very fat Sapphire Nitro+ Pure model. While you wait for our RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT samples to pass through the labs and under the beady eyes of our graphics editor, it's worth taking a look at the changes in specs delivered by the rest of the family.

Performance, Power and Price (Reference Card)

According to AMD's own tests, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT delivers 4.6% faster 4K gaming across ten modern games when compared with the RX 6900 XT. To achieve this feat it soaks up 11.7% more power and costs 10% more cash, using AMD's own figures.



A similar analysis of the RX 6750 XT at 1440p gaming suggests it pulls off an 11.7% performance uplift compared to its older brother, while eating up to 8.7% more power with a price that's 14.6% higher.



Lastly, the RX 6650 XT, tested by AMD in 1080p gaming, is 4.8% faster than the RX 6600 XT but will consume up to 12.5% more power and sell for a 5.3% price premium. Not exactly a ringing endorsement and basically a factory overclocked card, except with faster memory.



If we can rely on AMD's internal figures and the given MSRPs, the value proposition is rather weak overall. Every new card has a touted performance boost that is outweighed by the MSRP increase. Moreover, they will all be more power hungry, and with next-generation GPUs waiting in the wings for later this year, we're not convinced upgrading to a new card right now makes much sense.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: AMD)

Graphics Card RX 6950 XT RX 6900 XT RX 6750 XT RX 6700 XT RX 6650 XT RX 6600 XT Architecture Navi 21 Navi 21 Navi 22 Navi 22 Navi 23 Navi 23 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Transistors (Billion) 26.8 26.8 17.2 17.2 11.1 11.1 Die size (mm^2) 519 519 336 336 237 237 SMs / CUs 80 80 40 40 32 32 GPU Cores 5120 5120 2560 2560 2048 2048 Ray Tracing Cores 80 80 40 40 32 32 Boost Clock (MHz) 2310 2250 2600 2581 2635 2589 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 16 18 16 18 16 VRAM (GB) 16 16 12 12 8 8 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 192 192 128 128 ROPs 128 128 64 64 64 64 TMUs 320 320 160 160 128 128 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 23.7 23.0 13.3 13.2 10.8 10.6 Bandwidth (GBps) 576 512 432 384 288 256 TDP (watts) 335 300 250 230 180 160 Launch Date May 2022 Dec 2020 May 2022 Mar 2021 May 2022 Aug 2021 Launch Price $1,099 $999 $549 $479 $399 $379

We have already published our in-depth review of an RX 6950 XT, with an accompanying video, of a nice but bulky (3.5-slot and 332mm long) sample from Sapphire. We have an Asus Radeon RX 6750 XT review currently in the works, and we'll post a review of an RX 6650 XT sample in the near future, once the card arrives from overseas.

Today, AMD has also announced the first batch of FSR 2.0 compatible PC games, introduced a new Raise the Game bundle, and released a new graphics card driver offering initial support to the Radeon RX 6x50 XT cards.



We'll be updating our list of the best graphics cards featuring any new graphics cards from Team Red that make the grade, as well as the new SKUs being highlighted in our regular GPU pricing roundups.