AMD Radeon RX 8800 XT has a 220W TDP according to Seasonic's online PSU calculator — two 8-pin power plugs required, it says

AMD's unreleased Radeon RX 8800 XT graphics card based on RDNA 4 has surfaced at Seasonic's wattage calculator thanks to user Tennessee__ at X - suggesting a 220W TDP (Thermal Design Power) for the graphics card. It is important to mention that in July, Seasonic accidentally published the TDP of Nvidia's Blackwell RTX 50 family. However, we cannot confirm the authenticity of both leaks - which could very well result from a small typo or a mishap.

Slated for launch in January, the Radeon RX 8800 XT has been listed with a TDP of 220W. Since AMD's power metrics typically refer to the TGP (Total Graphics Power), we aren't sure if this number indicates the actual TDP or the TGP. In the case of the latter, this would mean that the RX 8800 XT consumes almost 16% less power than its predecessor. Of course, the performance heavily depends on what specifications AMD opts for. Interestingly, no other Radeon RX 8000 GPU is mentioned in the list. Moreover, it appears that AMD will retain the use of the 8-pin power connector for its RDNA 4 lineup of GPUs.

The Radeon RX 8800 XT should be based on Navi 48 - the fastest RDNA 4 die - presumably with 56 Compute Units per leaks and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Logically, the name RX 8800 XT implies the existence of a non-XT variant but that wasn't the case with its RDNA 3 brethren. Nonetheless, rumors suggest that Navi 44 (likely the RX 8600) can keep pace with Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti. Going by this comparison, the RX 8800 XT might trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER or even the RTX 4080 if we are lucky.

During its Q3 earnings call, AMD announced that next-gen Radeon RX 8000 GPUs will arrive by early 2025 and leaks hint towards a CES 2025 unveiling. Dropping out of the performance crown race against Nvidia and focusing purely on volume should enable Radeon to strengthen its foothold in the budget segment. AMD's market positioning strategy mirrors the Radeon RX 5000 family and might force Nvidia to adopt more affordable price tags - at least for its mainstream RTX 5050 and 5060 offerings. On the architectural level, AMD is pinning strong emphasis on higher RT (Ray Tracing) performance and enhanced AI capabilities - opening room for a potential FSR 4 implementation with Frame Generation.

Keep your eyes peeled on this CES as both Nvidia and AMD are gearing up to launch their next-generation GPUs. AMD will likely face some heat from Battlemage, especially in the sub-$300 segment but more competition always benefits the end user.