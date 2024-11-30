Intel's B570/B580 Battlemage and AMD Navi 44 RDNA 4 GPUs reportedly keep pace with the RTX 4060 Ti — AMD and Intel vie to capture the budget GPU market

A new leak from hardware sleuth Golden Pig Upgrade Pack alleges that Intel's budget B570/B580 and AMD's Navi 44-based GPUs can beat Nvidia's existing RTX 4060 Ti, which currently retails for $400. Do note that the leaker has not mentioned the exact metrics used for this comparison, which could be gaming performance or synthetic workloads—who knows? So it is best to take this leak with a grain of salt, though remember that the leaker has a reputable track record.

The gaming industry has its eyes peeled for next-generation gaming GPUs from all three players in the market. Based on initial reports, Intel and AMD are readying only budget graphics cards this generation to expand their market share versus Nvidia, which currently dominates Steam's top 30 most used GPU list. A common gripe with current-gen GPUs is that they are too costly, lack VRAM, and offer almost nothing for the budget segment - or at least nothing new.

While Nvidia will almost certainly remain the rival to beat with its upcoming RTX 5090 offerings - rumored to employ the largest consumer GPU die since 2018 - AMD and Intel will only target the mainstream segment. The leaker claims that Intel's B580 and B570 GPUs - of which the B580 has been leaked extensively - and AMD's Navi 44 - possibly the RX 8600 - can outperform Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti. For more context, the B580 LE was recently listed for $250, which is much cheaper than the 4060 Ti. Importantly, this conclusion was likely drawn based on synthetic tests, as the leaker didn't provide further clarification.

(Image credit: Golden Pig Upgrade Pack via Weibo

Admittedly, the RTX 4060 Ti is no high-end GPU and will probably be superseded by an RTX 5060/5060 Ti next year. Still, Nvidia completely ignored the sub $300 segment with its RTX 40 lineup, and if the RTX 50 series follows suit, this leak would make budget GPUs from AMD and Intel quite enticing.

Despite all the glitz and glam, leaker Everest alleges that AMD's budget Navi 44 GPUs will feature just 8GB of VRAM. A potential 16GB clamshell variant might be released later - akin to the RX 7600 XT. It seems that at launch, only Intel's B580 offerings will ship with 12GB of VRAM, but we suggest that users await independent reviews to determine if Battlemage's performance and drivers are up to the task.

According to leaks, Intel is eager to see Arc Battlemage hit shelves by the end of the year. GPUs from Nvidia and AMD will follow in January at CES 2025, though availability could be pushed back a few weeks.