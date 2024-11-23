Intel Arc B580 Battlemage GPU specs leaked in accidental retailer listing — Arc B580 features PCIe 5.0 x8 interface, 12GB GDDR6, and 192-bit memory interface

Two listings for the next-generation Intel Arc B580 (codenamed Battlemage) GPUs, which will compete against the best graphics cards, have been accidentally posted on Amazon, revealing some specifications. Fortunately, Videocardz and Hardwareluxx grabbed the pertinent information before Amazon removed the listings.

The Intel Arc B580 will be the first desktop GPU to use the Intel Xe2-HPG architecture. While we first saw this architecture in Lunar Lake chips as integrated graphics, we expect the performance of the desktop GPU to be far greater.

Assuming that the renders are accurate, the Arc B580 appears to feature a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface. The listing also said that it has 12GB of GDDR6 graphics memory with a bus width of 192 bits, plus a clock speed of 2,800 MHz.

The two graphics cards that made the brief early appearance are the ASRock Arc B580 Steel Legend, which has a white theme and features three cooling fans with RGB. There’s also a smaller ASRock Arc B580 Challenger, which only has two fans and reportedly only hits 2,740 MHz.

Another difference in the images of these two GPUs is their power supplies—the larger Steel Legend uses two 8-pin connectors, while the smaller Challenger has a single 8-pin connector for additional power. On the other hand, both graphics cards show three DisplayPort and one HDMI port for video output; we don’t have any details on what standards these ports use, though.

Intel has been mum on when it’ll launch its next-generation Battlemage GPUs, but we’ve seen several clues that point to an imminent launch. For example, retail boxes for the Intel Battlemage B580 have appeared in shipping manifests, while several leakers have pointed to a December launch for the Xe2 Battlemage GPU. We’ve even seen leaked Benchmark results purported to come from a Battlemage graphics card a few months back.

If Team Blue does launch its next-generation GPU in December, it’ll arrive a few weeks before the much-anticipated launch of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPU and even AMD’s RDNA4 GPU. Because of this, we expect to head into the new year with a bevy of new GPUs from the big three chip makers.