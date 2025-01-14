Arc B570 GPU is 10% slower than B580 in Geekbench AI test — Battlemage tested ahead of release

Intel's upcoming entry-level Arc B570, which competes against the best graphics cards, has been benchmarked in Geekbench's new AI benchmark. Discovered by Tomasz Gawronski on X, the B570 GPU is reportedly 10% slower than the B580 in this specific benchmark.

Using the OpenVINO framework, the B570 graphics card produced a single precision result of 20,213 points, 35,819 half-precision points, and 38,717 quantized points. Gawronski shared two B580 OpenVINO results for comparison. One showed a single precision score of 22,337 points, a half-precision result of 38,752 points, and a quantized score of 42,201 points. The latter was within 150 points of the other's results in all three metrics.

Overall, both B580 scores were 8-10% quicker than the B570's AI score. However, as with all Geekbench scores, take this information with a great deal of salt. Geekbench scores alone won't tell the whole story of a CPU or GPU's real-world performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Single Precision Half Precision Quantized B570 20,213 35,819 38,717 1st B580 score 22,337 38,752 42,201 2nd B580 score 22,361 38,657 42,074

However, the results align with educated guesses in the industry that the B570 will likely be "just" 10-15% slower than the B580. The B570 is the lower-end counterpart to the B580 and is very similar spec-wise, with the B580 only having 11% more cores, though it has 20% more memory bandwidth and 33% more cache. Featuring 18 Xe-Cores, 2,304 shader cores, 144 AI cores, 18 Ray Tracing cores, 80 ROUs, 144 TMUs, and a memory sub-system comprised of a 160-bit memory bus and 10GB of VRAM featuring 380 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

We will have to wait for third-party reviews of the B570, including ours, to see where it truly stands. Intel decided to withhold B570 performance numbers from its B-series GPU announcement, only issuing specs of the upcoming GPU to the public.

Based on Intel's B580 benchmark figures, if the B570 turns out to be 10% slower than the B580, it will likely feature RTX 4060 performance but at a lower price of $219.