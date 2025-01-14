Arc B570 GPU is 10% slower than B580 in Geekbench AI test — Battlemage tested ahead of release
The B570's Geekbench numbers are similar to industry guesses that the B570 will be 10% slower than the B580 in gaming performance.
Intel's upcoming entry-level Arc B570, which competes against the best graphics cards, has been benchmarked in Geekbench's new AI benchmark. Discovered by Tomasz Gawronski on X, the B570 GPU is reportedly 10% slower than the B580 in this specific benchmark.
Using the OpenVINO framework, the B570 graphics card produced a single precision result of 20,213 points, 35,819 half-precision points, and 38,717 quantized points. Gawronski shared two B580 OpenVINO results for comparison. One showed a single precision score of 22,337 points, a half-precision result of 38,752 points, and a quantized score of 42,201 points. The latter was within 150 points of the other's results in all three metrics.
Overall, both B580 scores were 8-10% quicker than the B570's AI score. However, as with all Geekbench scores, take this information with a great deal of salt. Geekbench scores alone won't tell the whole story of a CPU or GPU's real-world performance.
|GPU
|Single Precision
|Half Precision
|Quantized
|B570
|20,213
|35,819
|38,717
|1st B580 score
|22,337
|38,752
|42,201
|2nd B580 score
|22,361
|38,657
|42,074
However, the results align with educated guesses in the industry that the B570 will likely be "just" 10-15% slower than the B580. The B570 is the lower-end counterpart to the B580 and is very similar spec-wise, with the B580 only having 11% more cores, though it has 20% more memory bandwidth and 33% more cache. Featuring 18 Xe-Cores, 2,304 shader cores, 144 AI cores, 18 Ray Tracing cores, 80 ROUs, 144 TMUs, and a memory sub-system comprised of a 160-bit memory bus and 10GB of VRAM featuring 380 GB/s of memory bandwidth.
We will have to wait for third-party reviews of the B570, including ours, to see where it truly stands. Intel decided to withhold B570 performance numbers from its B-series GPU announcement, only issuing specs of the upcoming GPU to the public.
Based on Intel's B580 benchmark figures, if the B570 turns out to be 10% slower than the B580, it will likely feature RTX 4060 performance but at a lower price of $219.
