Defective RX 9070 XT card with pitted silicon surface runs extremely hot — report indicates it's unclear if this was an isolated incident

News
By published

The culprit appears to be an improper backgrinding pass on the back of the silicon.

RX 9070 XT Hellhound
(Image credit: PowerColor)

Igor's Lab received a defective PowerColor RX 9070 XT Hellhound from a reader who had purchased the card. While it had apparently passed quality control tests, Igor found a defective RDNA 4 die that resulted in unsustainable temperatures — which persisted even after re-pasting. According to the tech outlet, the culprit was "pronounced pitting," which can occur during the backgrinding process.

Igor's Lab does preface its report by noting that, for now, this is an isolated case and it cannot fully confirm what caused the damage to the die. It could be a single bad card, or perhaps a faulty production line may have resulted in a bad batch of dies. Either way, the extent of the problem isn't clear at present.

Igor's Lab PowerColor RX 9070 XT Hellhound pit measurement

Igor's Lab PowerColor RX 9070 XT Hellhound pit measurement (Image credit: Igor's Lab)

Functionally, while nearly invisible to the naked eye, the surface of the silicon had irregularities that translate directly into extremely high hotspot temperatures, making the GPU unusable. Igor's Lab recorded a whopping 46 degrees Celsius (C) delta between the average GPU temperature and the hotspot temperatures, with the latter touching 113 C. 110 C is the limit for RDNA-based products, so the high hotspot temp resulted in the RX 9070 XT card thermally throttling.

Further inspection with a microscope revealed more than 1934 craters or pits in the silicon, amounting to over 1% of the chip surface. Igor alleges that this is well outside the normal tolerance level for modern chips, particularly high power chips like the Navi 48 used in the 9070 XT.

Igor's Lab says it used general industry guideline values as a reference point for allowable pit size, as RDNA 4 currently lacks any publicly available specifications for the maximum depth of a defect. "... As a rule, depths ≤ 5-10 µm with a diameter ≤ 50-100 µm are not considered critical, provided they do not occur near die edges or bond surfaces. In more sensitive areas or in applications with high mechanical stress (such as particularly thin dies), a defect with a depth of more than 2-3 µm can already be critical."

The outlet measured one pit on the faulty card with a depth of 12.59 µm and a diameter of 212.36 µm, which is beyond the standard industry guidelines. Igor's Lab suspects the origin of the damage came from improper backgrinding of the die. Backgrinding is a process where the back of the silicon (the "top" once the chip is installed in a PCB) is ground down to an appropriate thickness, which can vary depending on the design and use case.

Similar to sanding, complications in the backgrinding process can occur. Debris from the grinding process can cause scratches and pitting, flaking, or other irregularities that affect the silicon's structural integrity and reduce cooling effectiveness. Inappropriate thermal mechanical stress can also occur, which can damage the die during the grinding process.

Regardless of where the damage came from, Igor's Lab concludes that there are multiple parties that failed to catch the problem. As the card comes from PowerColor's factory, it's ultimately responsible for inadequate Q&A. TSMC and other involved parties also passed this particular sample, potentially due to AI-based inspection algorithms that didn't have sufficient training to detect the problems.

At present, the issue doesn't appear to be widespread. AMD told Igor's Lab that the defective PowerColor RX 9070 XT is "an isolated incident." Hopefully, that's correct and there aren't further incidents. And considering the GPU prices and supply shortages, hopefully the owner of the card is able to RMA it — or get a replacement if Igor's Lab purchased the card from the reader.

See more GPUs News
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

More about gpus
Amazon

Amazon reserves RTX 5070, RX 9070 XT GPUs as Amazon Prime exclusives, to the dismay of scalpers
GPU Benchmarks and Performance Hierarchy

The GPU benchmarks hierarchy 2025: Ten years of graphics card hardware tested and ranked
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems

Chinese tech giants boosted Nvidia GPU purchases by 4x to 6x during Q1
See more latest
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    do wonder if we'll see future issues relating to this as everyone rushes them out and uncommon issues escape into wild.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Sapphire Pulse 9070XT here, sample 1 out of 1, but no issues with temps and been toying around with OC'ing and undervolting.

    In fact, it runs incredibly cool for a 300W card with """basic""" cooling on core, hotspot and memory. Quotations intentional as this thing is monstrous still and has a lot of metal to dissipate heat.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • George³
    Well, more and more defects from the factory, with the shrinking of lithography process.
    Reply
Most Popular
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems
Chinese tech giants boosted Nvidia GPU purchases by 4x to 6x during Q1
ASML
Russian spy infiltrates ASML and NXP to steal technical data necessary to build 28nm-capable fabs
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
AMD pins Ryzen 9000 'failures' on compatibility issues — BIOS update recommended to avoid boot problems
GeForce RTX 50 series laptop
RTX 5080 laptop GPU beats RTX 4090 counterpart — delivers 10% less performance than RTX 5090
Kids can accidentally or purposefully turn off your PC
President Trump's 25% tariff on aluminum sparks concerns over rising PC enclosure and GPU costs
Amazon
Amazon reserves RTX 5070, RX 9070 XT GPUs as Amazon Prime exclusives, to the dismay of scalpers
CXMT DRAM
Chinese DRAM maker reportedly mulls DDR4 hike prices
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 will release June 5 priced at $449 with 4K support in docked mode, mouse functionality, and a Chat button
Puget Systems
Puget Systems says it will absorb PC tariff costs for now, but will increase prices when it becomes inevitable
Lightmatter
Lightmatter unveils high-performance photonic 'superchip', claims world's fastest AI interconnect