Imagination reveals new power-efficient DXTP GPU for laptops and mobile devices

Imagination Technology has announced its newest GPU IP, Imagination DXTP. With 20% improved power efficiency over its predecessor DXT, Imagination brings two new RISC-V GPU models to the power-constrained market to complete its D-Series GPU family.

Based in the UK and owned by Chinese investment firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Imagination Technology is known for its GPU IP design, which is adopted by the PC, smartphone, and automotive markets. Imagination DXTP will come in two variations: DXTP-48-1536 and DXTP-64-2048.

Both GPUs are identical in software support and firmware. The chips support Vulkan 1.4 and "highly optimized" OpenGL 4.6 and OpenCL 3.0 libraries to reach 80% GPU utilization in everyday tasks. Like all Imagination GPU IPs, the chips specialize in asynchronous multitasking, simultaneously performing graphical and AI tasks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Imagination DXTP-48-1536 Imagination DXTP-48-1536 Clock Speed (GHz) 1 GHz 1 GHz FP32 FLOPs/Clock 1,536 2,048 FP16 FLOPs/Clock 3,072 4,096 DOT8 NN Ops/Clock 6,144 8,192 GPixel/s 48 (Bilinear 3D Textured) 64 (Bilinear 3D Textured)

Both the DXTP-48-1536 and DXTP-48-1536 are clocked at 1 GHz. However, the latter scales up to 2,048 FP3 FLOPs per clock, which, according to Imagination, delivers a desktop-quality gaming performance to mobile devices.

According to Imagination, the DXTP offers up to 22% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the DXT. However, the manufacturer didn't provide any details of the workloads.

Both flavors of DXTP are RISC-V-based chips with support for Linux and Android operating systems. Windows and MacOS are necessarily not included, as Windows on RISC-V is a distant pipe dream. Still, low-power Linux computers will likely be an eventual landing place for DXTP hardware.

(Image credit: Imagination Technology)

As Imagination's flagship D-Series GPU family, DXTP hopes to bring AI capabilities to a broader range of partner devices, including smartphones and PCs. In a statement, Peter Richardson of Counterpoint Research says, "The global smartphone market is experiencing a resurgence, propelled by cutting-edge AI features such as personal agents and enhanced photography."

While the IP has already been licensed for smartphone and automotive uses, Imagination hopes the GPU will be used in desktop and laptop deployments. As a GPU IP creator, Imagination Technology's products typically take over a year to see release in consumer products after their announcement. Imagination DXD and DXT, serving the desktop, laptop, and cloud gaming markets, have attracted intense attention in the Chinese market for their imminent consumer releases.

Imagination DXTP's announcement follows news that Imagination Technology abandoned its RISC-V Catapult CPU IP this January. Leaving behind the CPU market entirely before releasing a finished product was a scary look for the company. Still, Imagination framed its decision as a recommitment to its RISC-V GPU and AI products. We eagerly await Imagination's hardware clients bringing a GPU to RISC-V desktops that can provide novel low-power gaming experiences.