Nvidia RTX technologies now supported in 'more than 600 games and applications' including GreedFall II: The Dying World

Nvidia latest blog post reiterates that is has crossed the threshold of "more than 600 games and applications" featuring RTX technologies. Technologies which includes an AI-accelerated image upscaler Nvidia DLSS and latency reducer/framerate-steadier Nvidia Reflex as well as the expected real-time ray-tracing effects. The most popular of the RTX-enabled technologies is Nvidia DLSS, which also inspired AMD FSR and Intel XeSS as equivalents on other GPU vendors' hardware— and FSR4 is set to be AI-enabled, as well, while select XeSS implementations already are.

Officially, Nvidia crossed the 600 mark back in August, but Nvidia's September 24 blog post leads with this achievement before highlighting the launch of GreedFall II: The Dying World alongside several other games and DLCs shipping with Nvidia DLSS and other technologies. Full games launching or leaving early access with Nvidia DLSS besides GreedFall II include Satisfactory, Witchfire, The Casting of Frank Stone, and Echo Point Nova. Of these games, only Echo Point Nova supports ray-traced effects, but all support some version of DLSS. DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex are confirmed for Witchfire and Frank Stone, but only Super Resolution is confirmed for Echo Point Nova and Satisfactory, the latter of which also supports DLAA (AI-based antialiasing).

As for DLCs, Call of Duty Season 5 for Modern Warfare III and Warzone is of course releasing with DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex support, while Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is also now featuring DLSS support.

While these DLCs are highlighted by Nvidia in this blog post, it's worth noting that these games already supported DLSS. Incidentally MK1 and many other fighting games that support DLSS or upscaling don't always support Frame Generation.

In any case, this milestone is impressive on Nvidia's part, even if Frame Generation is a tricky per-game affair on pre-RTX 40 Series cards (unless you use Lossless Scaling)— the base DLSS Super Resolution and its ilk of upscalers have at least helped extend the lifespan of GPUs across the board.

Unfortunately, these technologies do seem like they may be heavily leaned on by some developers, who use them instead of optimizing their code, a la Final Fantasy XVI.