OptiScaler mod adds AMD FSR 4 support to DLSS-supporting games

AMD's 4th Generation FidelityFX Super Resolution image upscaling technology with frame generation is a very promising feature of the company's latest Radeon RX 9000-series, but for now it is officially supported by a limited number of games. Nonetheless, modders have found a way to add FSR 4 to any game that supports Nvidia's DLSS2 or newer or Intel's XeSS, reports VideoCardz.

To do so, they invented the OptiScaler app that can enable FSR 4 in all games supporting Intel's XeSS and/or Nvidia DLSS2 or newer machine learning-based upscaling technologies. Additionally, OptiScaler adds support for frame generation and anti-lag features, enhancing gaming performance in titles that for now lack these options officially. 

For obvious reasons, FSR 4 only works on AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards for now. FSR 4 does not work on older RDNA 3-based graphics cards, and attempting to enable it without the required ML-based upscaling hardware will hardly lead to any performance or quality improvements. In fact, this may well cause major stability issues. 

Beyond upscaling, OptiScaler also enables frame generation for games that do not natively support this feature. The program requires DirectX 12 and might need additional fixes, such as a HUD adjustment. Additionally, the tool can integrate Nvidia Reflex technology to reduce latency, using methods like FakeNvapi to enable Anti-Lag 2 or LatencyFlex support. 

The modder known as High Yield has provided a guide specifically detailing how to enable FSR4 in Cyberpunk 2077, helping users with the process and maximizing performance in one of the most demanding modern games. This addition is particularly valuable as Cyberpunk 2077's developer CD Project Red does not plan to add support for FSR 3.1 and FSR 4 to the title, so OptiScaler is the only tool that can add this technology to the game. 

Still, keep in mind that OptiScaler is a program that is not supported by AMD, Intel, or Nvidia. Furthermore, FSR4 support is said to be experimental, so there can be bugs, stability issues, and quality artifacts.

 

