Palit brings the DVI port back on Nvidia's budget gaming GPU — RTX 3050 KalmX features a passive cooler and zero power connectors

Palit has built a smaller profile, fanless RTX 3050 KalmX 6GB GDDR6 with reduced VRAM and CUDA cores. Interestingly, this GPU has a DVI port, which is likely for those with older systems and monitors looking for a replacement graphics card. Although the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB can't compete with the best graphics cards, it retains 2nd gen RT and 3rd gen Tensor cores with DLSS, RTX, AV1 decoding, and NVENC encoding/decoding.

Along with the reduced VRAM capacity, the GPU's memory bus is 96-bits. CUDA cores are reduced to 2,048 from the 2,560 typically found in the standard RTX 3050 8GB configuration introduced two years ago. Because of these step-down specs, Palit could get this card's TDP to 70W, which otherwise would be 130W. The only PSU requirement is 300W, with no auxiliary power connectors. Due to the lowered configuration, it shouldn't be surprising that this card will be cool enough for a passive cooler, valid to its sub-branding 'KalmX.'

This GPU is a dual-slot card with HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4a, and dual-link DVI for video output. Palit's RTX 3050 6GB form factor would make it ideal for HTPCs in SFF cases, as it measures 16.3 x 13.7 cm. This probably would be excellent for those who wish to replace aging GPUs like the GTX 950 and GTX 1050 Ti.

MSI also has two new variants, where ComputerBase received the RTX 3050 Ventus 2x 6G OC for a review. The other version is the RTX 3050 LP 6G OC. Both have different coolers and PCB sides, but with 20 MHz clock speed added over the default clock speed while maintaining 70-watt TDP. Based on its initial testing, the RTX 3050 6G loses more than 20% performance compared to the RTX 3050 8G.

This isn't bad since the GPU has significantly reduced TDP and power consumption, which is suitable for the intended audience base that is unlikely to play new (or dated) PC games. German-based Mindfactory also shows it is selling the RTX 3050 6G made by both MSI and Palit from €189 onwards, which is about US$ 204.24, and the cheapest RTX 3050 8G costs € 239.93, viz US$ 259.28. It's safe to say this should be available in other retail channels from respective countries and AICs.