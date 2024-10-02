RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti adoption rates explode among gamers — mid-range Ada GPUs gain ground in latest Steam hardware survey

Nvidia's mid-range RTX 40 series GPUs are gaining serious traction in the GPU market, according to Steam's latest hardware survey. For September, the RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070 were the leading three GPUs for adoption rate, with the RTX 4060 seeing as much as a 34% increase in adoption from August to September.

The RTX 4060 has been steadily growing in adoption rate over the past several months, but the month of September saw its highest adoption rate ever. It increased its overall GPU market share by over 1% from August to September, representing a whopping 34% increase in market share for the month alone. For perspective, the RTX 4060 regressed in market share between July and August. Between June and July, the 4060 only increased in market share by 0.45%.

As a result, the RTX 4060 now has a commanding lead in global GPU market share. It was the second most popular GPU on the Steam hardware survey for September, featuring a total GPU market share of 4.58%. The RTX 4060 is closing in on the current market share leader, the RTX 3060, which commands a total market share of 5.86%.

To some people's surprise, the RTX 4060 Ti was the second most popular GPU to explode in market share in the same time frame as the RTX 4060. In September, the mid-range Ada GPU gained 0.76% of total GPU market share, representing a 26% increase in market share from August to September. Compared to previous months, the RTX 4060 Ti only gained a 2% market share from July to August. This massive jump has enabled the 4060 Ti to command 3.66% of the GPU market surrounding Steam users.

The RTX 4070 is the third-place winner in this race, with a 0.39% total market share gain during the month of September. This represents a 15% increase in market share from August to September for the 12GB GPU. Again, market share this month is exponentially higher than the previous month, with the 4070 actually losing roughly 0.25% of the total GPU market share in August. Overall, the 4070 now commands 2.91% of the total market share of Steam's user base.

A pair of worthy mentions include the RTX 3060 and RTX 4070 Super. Despite the RTX 4060's massive adoption rate, the RTX 3060's adoption rate is still in a good state, gaining 0.35% of the total GPU market share in September. The RTX 4070 Super ironically shares the same market share increase as the RTX 3060, but the 4070 Super currently has a substantially lower total market share rate of 1.47%.

As a result of these changes, the market share of previous-generation GPUs, primarily the GTX 10 series, 16 series, RTX 20 series, 30 series, and RX 6000 series, is trending downward for many models. Surprisingly, the RX 7900 XTX is also a part of this trend, featuring an 8% reduction in market share for September. Granted, RX 7900 XTX market share tends to shift up and down from month to month, but regardless, market share adoption increases are not consistent with the GPU commanding less than 0.4% of the total GPU market share over at least the past five months, according to the Steam hardware survey. The RX 7900 XTX is also the only RX 7000 series GPU popular enough to have a listing, showing how poor RX 7000 series adoption truly is.

Overall, Nvidia's mid-range RTX 40 series graphics cards are commanding huge increases in GPU adoption as the world prepares for the holiday season. We can only expect GPU adoption to fluctuate even more as summer activities end and people start migrating indoors to spend more time in front of their computers.