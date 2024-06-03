VLC to support Nvidia's RTX Video HDR 'soon' — will join VSR on VLC for AI upscaling
Upscale and convert your next streaming marathon to HDR in VLC.
Nvidia's RTX Video HDR upscaling tool is coming soon to VLC media player, Nvidia announced at Computex 2024. RTX Video HDR uses AI to automatically convert your older movies or other SDR videos into HDR content directly. Now you'll be able to do that with all those totally legit videos you watch in VLC.
RTX Video HDR was first released in January, appearing only on web browsers — Chromium-based browsers and Mozilla Firefox. It's part of the Video Super Resolution (VSR) suite that upscales video from lower resolutions, adding in standard dynamic range to high dynamic range (HDR) conversion. While that's great for streaming services, it doesn't help anyone with a large video library, or with other use cases.
Now, RTX Video HDR will become a feature in VLC media player for downloaded video. RTX Video HDR will also become part of video editing software DaVinci Resolve and Wondershare Filmora, allowing users to upscale lower-quality video files to 4K and SDR source files to HDR in editing. It's a bit odd that the HDR aspect wasn't supported in VLC, since the upscaling feature was already present.
RTX Video HDR does its upscaling magic through machine learning using the Tensor cores found on Nvidia RTX graphics cards. The upscaler converts the original 8-bit video footage in sRGB color space into the 16-bit scRGB floating point gamut using a transformation matrix, resulting in 250x more available shades and orders of magnitude more theoretically possible colors. The human eye cannot easily distinguish between that many colors, nor does any modern display have ability to handle 16-bit color, but the scRGB gamut is perfect for rendering and mathematical color computation as the first step in an HDR-conversion workflow. The final output then gets converted to whatever your HDR display supports — typically 10-bit color.
When RTX Video HDR does someday come to VLC media player, your old-school anime and early-2000s cult classics will come to life with HDR and upscaling. Nvidia's full Computex press release on RTX Video HDR has some additional information and samples. For more on Nvidia's Computex announcements, check out our Day 1 Recap. There was a new "SFF-ready" GPU classification, new CPU details, and more, with AI featuring prominently in much of Nvidia's content.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Will I have to go through 20 menus to find it and turn it on?
Or is there some shortcut key combo that will be neigh possible to find?
*Like audiophiles, "disc-only bros" can TOTALLY SEE(hear) the difference!
The proof is in the pudding. If the AI-upscaling is good enough for the majority of users (always solve for the 80%), then that's the end of the discussion.
I've seen some better & worse restorations on Blu-ray. Lawrence of Arabia is probably one of the best I've seen, but the film grain on my Wall St. (25th anniversary edition, I think) was bad enough that I actually had to turn on my TV's noise reduction feature, which I'd probably never done before.
The main area where discs probably still have an edge over streaming is in the audio department, simply because the industry just put uncompressed audio tracks on the discs. You can't really beat that.
I'm a big believer in motion smoothing. What sold me on it is the improvement in clarity of moving objects and during camera pans. Once I saw that, I turned it on and never looked back. So, I've already bought into some processing. However, there are some artifacts. Therefore, I'd definitely opt for better technology, if it reduces the artifacts.
And having seen what AI upscaling is capable of doing, I'd switch that on as well, if it reliably delivered a net improvement in picture quality (which I'm fairly certain is the case). Let's not forget that most content being viewed on 4k TVs is already being upscaled. So, why someone would reject better quality upscaling, out of hand, is somewhat beyond me.