Zotac denies recent RTX 5090 GPU boot-up rumor — vendor clarifies that the GPU was an RTX 4070 Ti Super

A video went viral recently when workers at an Indonesian factory recorded one of the first alleged boot-ups of a Zotac RTX 5090. Zotac has come out and officially refuted claims that the GPU in the recording was a Zotac-made RTX 5090, stating that the GPU in question is an existing RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid.

Zotac wrote on its website:

"Over the last two days, we have noticed inaccurate speculation circulating regarding a rumored new graphics card product allegedly being manufactured by ZOTAC. We wish to seize this opportunity to provide clarification that the product showcased in the associated video source is, in fact, an existing product currently in production known as the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID.

The video that has gone viral online pertains to an internal training recording of a trial production run at our facility in Indonesia, intended to test the performance of newly installed production equipments.

We reserve our right to claim against any unfounded speculation."

Zotac clarifies that the video footage was taken inside one of its Indonesian facilities, as various Chinese social media outlets claimed the rumored RTX 5090 boot-up video was legit. However, Zotac emphatically denies that the GPU in the video is not an RTX 5090 or any next-gen GPU of any kind. The workers were testing the RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid.

Understandably, the original leakers would suspect the GPU in the video to be an RTX 5090. The RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid is one of Zotac's largest custom RTX 4070 Ti Super models. It features a triple-slot form factor with an even thicker GPU cooler that requires quad-slot compatibility at a minimum to fit inside a system.

The card's massive thickness is accompanied by a length of 336.5mm and a cooling system comprised of three 100mm fans, which are about the most oversized fans you'll see on triple-fan graphics cards. It makes the RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid larger than even the RTX 4090 Founders Edition.

Many leaks suggest that we could potentially see Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announce the RTX 50 series during CES 2025, which will occur in early January. Assuming that's some credence to the rumors, the RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 is likely to launch first with the lower-tiered SKUs, like the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti arriving at a later time.