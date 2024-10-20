Purported Nvidia RTX 5090 powered on in an Indonesian factory — GeForce card booting Windows causes cheers among factory staff

A video has just surfaced showcasing, what is allegedly Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090, powered on in a factory. The leak comes from a Chiphell thread (as spotted by Everest on X) which leads us to a video over at Bilibili.

The footage shows a large number of production line debugging systems on the left, with one successfully booting into Windows. On seeing this, the workers rejoice as this might be one of the first boot-ups of the RTX 5090. It appears that the RTX 5090 has exited the validation stage, moving on to mass production, which may be just around the corner.

There is also some interesting information about the factory's whereabouts shared on various Chinese social media. The Bilibili video asserts that US sanctions will impact RTX 5090 sales to China as GPUs with more processing power than the RTX 4090D have been barred from export. To keep losses at a minimum, Zotac has reportedly established a factory in Batam, Indonesia to keep the supply line with China intact.

The RTX 5090, from what is visible, seems to utilize a single power connector, dispelling any rumors about the necessity for dual 16-pin connectors. The video voiceover reports that the cooler is marginally larger than the RTX 4090 but not by much. This rumored RTX 5090 likely belongs to Zotac's GAMING family, sporting a triple-fan layout and possibly a 3 or 4-slot design.

Image 1 of 3 Workers rejoicing on the boot up of the RTX 5090 (Image credit: Bilibili (Image credit: Bilibili (Image credit: Bilibili

Based on recent rumors, the RTX 5090 will be powered by the GB202 chip, hosting over 20,000 CUDA cores along with 32GB of GDDR7 memory over a 512-bit memory interface. It is expected that Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 50 (Blackwell) series at CES 2025 next January and by that time we will see for sure if this leak holds true or not.