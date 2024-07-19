New massive liquid cooling radiator weighs over 35lbs, holds nine 200mm fans — MO-RA IV 600 costs close to $600

German water-cooling specialist Watercool introduced its latest line of massive radiators designed for high-end overclocked gaming PCs, workstations, and servers. The MO-RA IV series comes in two colors (either black or white) and three variants: 200, 400, and 600. The 200 starts at $250; you could get the 400 version for $327. But if you need the most fans, you’ll need to shell out $600 for the 600 variant. All MO-RA IV radiators are 75mm thick, but what’s impressive is the number of 200mm fans you can install on them.

The MO-RA IV 200 accepts up to two 200mm fans, the 400 variant can get up to four 200mm fans, and the MO-RA IV 600 would hold an astounding nine 200mm fans. Aside from its massive cooling capacity, the modular design of these MO-RA radiators means you can place them practically anywhere—attached to your (rather large) case, freestanding, or even mounted on a wall.

The included 200mm fan frame and fan grille attaches to the radiator via Quick Mount, meaning you don’t need a screw to secure it in place. The fan frame also has a cable management system, ensuring your build will look neat and clean, with no stray cables hanging about your radiator. It is especially crucial if you pick the MO-RA IV 600, with its nine fans (which could mean nine different fan cables).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dimensions (L x W x H) Weight Max # of Fans Capacity Price MO-RA IV 600 700 x 662 x 75mm 15.9kg 9 (200mm) 3.04L EU549.95 (US$600) MO-RA IV 400 500 x 452 x 75mm 8.7kg 4 (200mm) 1.35L EU299.95 (US$327) MO-RA IV 200 300 x 452 x 75mm 6kg 2 (200mm) 0.81L EU229.95 (US$250) MO-RA3 420 475.5 x 430 x 66mm 7.7kg 9 (140mm) / 4 (200mm) 1.4L US$395 MO-RA3 360 415.5 x 383 x 66mm 6.5kg 4 (180mm) / 9 (120mm) 1.1L N/A

All variants of the MO-RA IV offer optional passive and active control extensions. The Passive controller lets the motherboard control the fans and pumps in your water-cooling system. In contrast, the Active controller adds more functionality, including fill level monitoring, digital temperature readouts, and even an alarm function if something is not working correctly.

Of course, the company did not forget the RGB lovers among us. If you choose to add that to your radiator, both the Passive and Active Control options could also customize your MO-RA IV’s ARGB.

Note that these radiators won’t fit in your typical PC case. You’ll likely be hard-pressed to find a suitable mounting spot for the MO-RA IV 600 on the Obsidian 9000D. You’ll likely find these radiators in custom PC builds, larger workstations, or server-type PCs that run 24/7/365. But if you plan to overclock every possible component on your computer and then push it to its limits playing on triple 4K monitors while using Intel’s and Nvidia’s hottest chips, you likely need one of these placed near an exhaust vent to keep your PC (and your room) at a bearable temperature.