EVGA power supply allegedly kills 22TB of customer storage — revised model from RMA had a different pin layout and killed all SATA-powered devices

Reddit user u/sgircys on the DataHoarder subreddit reports that EVGA accidentally destroyed 22TB of storage in his work PC. After RMAing his EVGA power supply for coil whine issues, EVGA sent him a newly revised version of the same unit he bought featuring an upgraded pin layout. Unfortunately, EVGA forgot to send sgircys updated power supply cables to account for the changes. So when sgircys went to plug everything in, the power supply sent too much voltage to the wrong wires, frying all his storage devices.

The story starts with Sgircy contacting EVGA regarding a coil whine issue with his shiny new EVGA GQ 1000W Gold power supply. After contacting EVGA, he sent the unit (at his own expense) to EVGA to get the problem resolved. But in typical fashion, EVGA told the Reddit post to keep all his accessories and power supply cables as they wouldn't be returned if shipped. This is not an unusual practice for most power supply manufacturers.

After getting the unit back, he plugged the unit back into his machine, only to find that the PC was not working. Worse, he heard a click indicating an OCP mechanism was being triggered. After troubleshooting, he found he could power on the system, but only after he unplugged all his SATA-powered devices.

When he contacted EVGA again, an EVGA rep informed him that “at some point, the pin layout of these power supplies was changed,” confirming why the power supply wasn’t working. The EVGA rep sent him a new batch of cables compatible with the newly rewired version of his power supply for him to use.

However, this is where the story hits rock bottom. After plugging in the new cables, Sgircys discovered that all of his drives—22TB worth—were fried. The old cables he used previously fried all of his SATA-powered storage due to the improper voltages flowing through the incorrect wires.

Contacting EVGA again, the Reddit poster reported that EVGA did not want to replace his storage devices, saying the following: “I’ve never encountered a warranty that offers to cover loss of data or the costs related to the recovery of data and to the letter of our warranty terms, we technically don’t cover any loss or damages incurred by our products either.” EVGA also encouraged the Reddit poster to make a warranty claim from the drive manufacturer(s) themselves to get his storage drives replaced.

Thankfully, this issue is scarce and only happened due to EVGA switching power supply pin layouts on its existing GQ lineup, which doesn't always happen. Regardless, it is somewhat surprising that EVGA has not replaced Sgircy's affected storage devices, especially since this is rare. If the Reddit poster can't get his drives replaced through his drive's warranty, he'll have to replace all of his storage devices out of pocket, which won't be cheap.