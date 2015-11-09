EVGA Debuts New Line Of 'GQ' 80 PLUS Gold Certified PSUs

EVGA introduced a whole new lineup of power supplies. The GQ series are 80 PLUS Gold certified, SLI and Crossfire ready, semi-modular PSUs, and they're available in 650-, 750-, 850- and 1000-watt variants and are backed by a 5-year warranty.

EVGA's GQ series sounds a bit sophisticated, but perhaps the title consonants of the lineup are intentionally meant to trigger that association of style and sleekness (like its magazine counterpart). These new PSUs appear to be more refined than previous value-oriented EVGA PSU lineups, featuring 100 percent high-quality Japanese capacitors, 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fans, a single +12V rail and a semi-modular design (the only static plug on the PSU is the 24-pin ATX power connector).

Model Maximum Output +12V Rating Price EVGA GQ 650 650 Watts 54A $89.99 EVGA GQ 750 750 Watts 62.4A $119.99 EVGA GQ 850 850 Watts 70.8A $129.99 EVGA GQ 1000 1000 Watts 83.3A $159.99

EVGA was very deliberate with each model's price point, with these 80 PLUS Gold certified, SLI and Crossfire ready PSUs aimed at other competing brands with a very similar cost-per-watt ratio. Each model sports two CPU power connectors, and a five-year warranty further makes a case that these power supplies could be a great choice for DIY enthusiasts looking for a powerful, yet reliable and affordable PSU.

The EVGA GQ series PSUs are available now from EVGA, Newegg and Amazon.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.

Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.