The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W excels in efficiency, thermal performance, and reliability, ideal for high-end systems. However, its premium price may deter budget-conscious users. Despite the cost, it offers excellent long-term value backed by a solid 10-year warranty.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

FSP was one of the few manufacturers who moved very quickly when the ATX 3.0 design guide was introduced, quickly updating or redesigning most of their products to meet the new standard. The first two were the 80Plus Gold-rated Hydro G Pro and the 80Plus Platinum-rated Hydro PTM X Pro. The flagship of FSP’s ATX 3.0 PSU lineup, the Hydro Ti Pro, was released shortly afterward to demonstrate the apex of the company's design capabilities, offering ample power capacity while also achieving excellent energy efficiency and reliability. It is the 1000W version of the Hydro Ti Pro which we will be having a look at in this review.

For a 1000W PSU, top-tier performance means being able to support multiple GPUs and demanding overclocking conditions, all without wavering elsewhere. FSP's 80Plus Titanium-certified unit stands out in this regard with its cutting-edge design and features tailored for longevity and consistent performance. As we explore the details of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W, we will examine every aspect of this PSU to determine if it meets the high expectations associated with FSP's legacy and satisfies the demands of advanced computing environments.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Hydro Ti Pro Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 83.3A 3A 0.3A Row 2 - Cell 0 120W Row 2 - Cell 2 1000W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 1000W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $230 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU arrived in a well-designed cardboard box, emphasizing durability and aesthetics. The packaging, featuring a simple yet elegant black theme with subtle silver accents, highlights the unit itself. Inside the box, the unit is well-protected with high-quality packaging foam. Plenty of information can be found printed on the sides and rear of the packaging.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

FSP provides a comprehensive bundle with the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W. The package includes more than just the essentials: there is an AC power cable, a set of cable straps for organized cable management, and a dummy 24-pin ATX connector, allowing the PSU to be powered on independently of a motherboard. This extra item is particularly useful for testing or troubleshooting purposes. The inclusion of decorative stickers in the bundle allows for further customization, aligning with the user's personal style or system theme. Note, however, that the decorative stickers can only be installed once and will be destroyed if removed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular cables of the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W maintain a sleek, uniform look. They are all-black, featuring a ribbon-like design without sleeving, except for the 24-pin ATX and 12+4 pin connectors, which are sleeved.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 5 SATA - 12 Molex - 4 Floppy - 1

External Appearance

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU adeptly balances substantial power output within a 150mm long chassis that extends slightly beyond the standard ATX form factor. This careful design consideration ensures compatibility with a wide range of ATX-compliant cases, including desktop HTPC and other compact setups. In contrast to extravagant designs, the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU boasts a refined and understated aesthetic. It features a matte grey finish, giving it a subtle appearance that easily complements most build themes.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU is devoid of overly flashy elements, maintaining a professional look. Standard decorative stickers on the sides add a touch of branding, while the top sticker with electrical specifications is both informative and unobtrusive. The unit's top side is adorned with a sticker detailing its electrical specifications and certifications, providing easy reference for users.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front side of the PSU, besides the standard on/off switch and AC cable receptacle, includes one of the unit’s primary features: a fan eco-mode switch. This addition allows users to optimize cooling performance and noise levels according to their preferences. The modular cable connectors are located on the front of the chassis, designed for easy and error-free connection. While the connectors are not color-coded, clear legends are imprinted on the chassis to assist with proper cable placement. This thoughtful design ensures a hassle-free installation process, catering to both seasoned builders and newcomers to PC assembly. The rear of the chassis, just below the cable connectors, proudly displays a hard-printed series logo, reinforcing the unit's identity within FSP's product line.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

For its cooling requirements, the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU utilizes a Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 fan, fitting the maximum 135 mm size that can be accommodated in its slightly extended ATX chassis. This fan is of high quality, featuring a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) engine. FDB fans are known for their reliability and quiet operation, complementing the PSU's semi-passive design which stops the fan under low load conditions, reducing noise further.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

FSP, renowned for designing and producing their own platforms, is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W. Despite the 150mm length and complex topologies, the interior of the PSU is efficiently organized, avoiding unnecessary crowding.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering stage begins right at the AC receptacle and extends onto the main PCB, consisting of four Y capacitors, three X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. The APFC stage features two MOSFETs and two diodes on a dedicated heatsink, with a large filtering inductor and two Nippon Chemi-Con 680 μF capacitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary side of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU is technically characterized by a full-bridge LLC topology, utilizing four Magnachip MMQ60R115PC super-junction power MOSFETs. These MOSFETs were selected for their very low RDS(on) value, less than 0.115 Ohm, which is key in reducing conversion losses. The full-bridge LLC topology is complemented by a dedicated heatsink for the MOSFETs, crucial for effective heat dissipation and maintaining optimal operating temperatures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

The secondary side of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU features six Toshiba TPHR8504PL MOSFETs responsible for generating the primary 12V line. It also includes DC-to-DC converters on a vertical daughterboard for the 3.3V and 5V lines. Tiny heatsinks are used for these secondary stage components to manage heat. The capacitors on this side are a mix of electrolytic and polymer types from Nippon Chemi-Con and a few from Rubycon, all high-quality Japanese manufacturers, ensuring stability and longevity of the power supply.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro power supply unit stands as a paragon of efficiency in its class, as evidenced by its stellar performance during room temperature testing, a testament to its 80Plus Titanium certification. This unit excels remarkably in its energy conversion efficiency, particularly at low to medium loads. The Hydro Ti Pro distinguishes itself from its counterparts with its unwavering efficiency across the full spectrum of load conditions, defying the common trend of efficiency decline at elevated loads. When subjected to an input voltage of 230 VAC, the Hydro Ti Pro boasts an average nominal load efficiency of a remarkable 95%, a figure that stands significantly above many of its peers in the power supply landscape. This exceptional efficiency recedes to 92.9% under a reduced input voltage of 115 VAC. Nonetheless, this dip may be significant but does little to overshadow the unit's overall performance, as it remains comparatively very high.

By design, the FSP Hydro Ti Pro features a sophisticated eco-mode for its cooling system, indicating that the fan's operation is dependent on the cooling requirements. However, the cooling strategy employed by this unit is notably efficient, with the fan commencing operation only when the load exceeds 500 Watts. This is a testament to the exceptional efficiency of the Hydro Ti Pro. Despite its substantial power output, the internal temperatures of the unit remain impressively low, a remarkable achievement considering its standard dimensions and high performance.

The cooling profile of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro is meticulously calibrated for minimal noise generation, particularly effective across the lower half of its load capacity. The fan does not even spin with loads up to 500 Watts, maintaining a quiet operation. Beyond this threshold, the fan's speed incrementally increases, but this escalation in speed is gradual and controlled, keeping acoustic levels in check. The fan never reaches a speed close to its maximum under these operating conditions, while temperatures remain very low.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro is rated for operation at an ambient temperature of 50°C. In the realm of PC power supply units (PSUs), their categorization often hinges on their temperature ratings, where a 50°C rating is indicative of quality high-performance products. The Hydro Ti Pro's 50°C rating is reassuring, aligning with its positioning as a premium product. This rating is a significant marker of its robustness and reliability, especially under high temperature conditions, underscoring its suitability for demanding applications and environments.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The performance of PC power supply units (PSUs) can significantly vary with changes in ambient temperature, a factor that largely hinges on the unit's design and build quality. In the context of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro PSU, its energy conversion efficiency demonstrates remarkable stability under varying thermal conditions. During hot testing, the Hydro Ti Pro shows an extraordinarily low efficiency reduction of just 0.2% at low loads, a figure that firmly sits within the realm of top-tier performance. Notably, even as the load intensifies, this decrement in efficiency remains impressively minimal, not exceeding 0.3%. This consistent efficiency profile under both low and high load conditions in elevated temperatures is indicative of the Hydro Ti Pro's superior design and thermal performance.

In challenging thermal environments, the cooling fan of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro PSU demonstrates a sophisticated operational profile. Contrary to more reactive cooling systems, the fan in the Hydro Ti Pro remains inactive until the load reaches 400 Watts, even when the ambient temperature is very high. This threshold highlights the efficiency and thermal management capabilities of the unit, allowing for substantial power delivery without immediate fan activation even under such conditions. Once the 400-watt mark is surpassed, the fan's speed gradually increases, yet it does so in a controlled manner. The peak activity of the fan is never observed, even at maximum load, reflecting the well-engineered design capacity and capabilities of the Hydro Ti Pro.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The electrical performance of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro PSU stands out as exemplary, particularly for a unit geared towards high-performance applications. This performance is a clear indicator of the design engineers' focus on optimizing the primary 12V rail. The 12V rail of the Hydro Ti Pro displays exceptional regulation, maintaining a variance of only 0.6% across its nominal load range. Furthermore, it showcases highly effective filtering, evidenced by a maximum voltage ripple of a mere 24 mV. In comparison, the voltage regulation and filtering on the 3.3V and 5V rails are also noteworthy, albeit slightly less refined than the 12V rail. These rails demonstrate regulation around 1.5% and a voltage ripple up to 18 mV for the 3.3V rail and 16 mV for the 5V rail. Despite this, these figures remain very comfortably within the design limits.

As part of our standard testing, we test the primary protections of all PSUs we review (Over Current, Over Voltage, Over Power, and Short Circuit). The FSP Hydro Ti Pro PSU showed reliable actuation of all protections. The Over Current Protection (OCP) on the 12V rail activated effectively at 122% of the PSU's maximum capacity. Additionally, the Over Power Protection (OPP) also functioned correctly, engaging at 127% under high load conditions, ensuring a strong safety net for the power supply.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 202.13 W Row 0 - Cell 2 504.71 W Row 0 - Cell 4 753.11 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1003.02 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.21% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.47% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.31% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.3% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.85 3.38 4.62 3.36 6.93 3.32 9.24 3.32 5 V 1.85 5.14 4.62 5.13 6.93 5.09 9.24 5.06 12 V 15.39 12.11 38.47 5.13 57.71 12.04 76.94 12.03 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1.5% 8 12 14 18 12 16 5V 1.6% 8 10 10 16 10 16 12V 0.6% 10 14 18 24 20 18

Bottom Line

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro PSU emerges as a notable choice for users seeking a top-performance power supply. Its build quality is impressive, characterized by a sleek, matte grey external finish, all-black ribbon cables, and a lack of ostentatious design elements, highlighting its focus on functionality. Despite its understated external design, the internal layout of the Hydro Ti Pro is meticulously organized, implementing advanced topologies and top-quality parts, indicative of FSP's reputation as an experienced manufacturer in the PSU market. The use of high-quality Japanese capacitors throughout the unit accentuates its reliability and durability.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of power quality, the Hydro Ti Pro excels, particularly with its superior voltage regulation and filtering on the 12V rail. The PSU boasts extremely high energy conversion efficiency that, with an average efficiency of 95% across the entire load range (230 VAC input), establishes new performance records. The Hydro Ti Pro maintains its high efficiency even under heavy loads, a testament to its robust design. Even though the efficiency drop with a 115 VAC input is greater than 2%, the figures still are comparatively very high.

The thermal performance of the Hydro Ti Pro is outstanding, maintaining low internal temperatures even under heavy loads, thanks to its exceptional efficiency and selection of active components. The unit operates quietly at low-to-medium loads, with the fan remaining inactive until a 500-watt load is reached, making it an ideal choice for noise-sensitive environments. As the load increases, the fan speed scales up smoothly, ensuring effective cooling without excessive noise. In practical scenarios, particularly with typical gaming or workstation PCs, the fan in this PSU model is engineered to remain inactive for extended periods due to its efficient design. This may lead some users, out of an abundance of caution or for peace of mind, to opt out of the eco-mode. By doing so, they can ensure the fan operates continuously at a minimum speed, despite it not being a necessity from a thermal management perspective.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Priced at $230, the Hydro Ti Pro might seem steep, but its premium performance justifies the investment, particularly when compared to less capable units in the same price range. The 10-year warranty further adds to its value, offering assurance in the PSU's long-term performance and reliability. With its blend of high-quality components, excellent efficiency, and reliable thermal and noise management, the FSP Hydro Ti Pro stands out as a solid choice for users who require a powerful, efficient, and durable PSU, although its higher price point may need to be weighed against individual budget considerations.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content