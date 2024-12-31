SilverStone DA750R Gold PSU Review

The DA750R Gold delivers reliable performance with good efficiency and voltage regulation, making it a solid choice for mainstream users. However, its higher-than-expected price in conjunction with average internal components leave room for improvement.

SilverStone Technology, established in 2003, is widely recognized for its dedication to designing and manufacturing high-performance PC hardware and accessories. Initially known for its innovative and reliable cases, SilverStone gradually expanded its product line to include cooling solutions, power supply units (PSUs), and various other components tailored to enthusiasts and professionals alike. Their PSUs, particularly, have built a reputation for balancing performance, efficiency, and compact design, appealing to a broad range of users, from gamers to content creators.

This review will focus on the DA750R Gold, SilverStone’s latest addition to their DA series of PSUs. Rated at 750W and compliant with the ATX 3.0 standard, this PSU boasts a 12+4 pin connector for the latest graphics cards and meets the 80Plus Gold efficiency standard, making it an appealing choice for users seeking high performance and efficiency within a mid-range power capacity, even though it falls short of making our list of the best power supplies .

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally SilverStone DA750R Gold PSU Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 62.5A 3A 0A Row 2 - Cell 0 100W Row 2 - Cell 2 750W 15W 0W TOTAL 750W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $120 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The SilverStone DA750R Gold arrives in sturdy packaging with the brand’s current blue-and-white theme. The unit is housed in a protective nylon pouch and secured by foam inserts to ensure safe transit.

Inside the box, SilverStone provides only the essentials, including mounting screws and an AC power cable. Although the bundle is minimal, it covers everything necessary for installation.

The DA750R Gold PSU features all-black cables that are flat and ribbon-like, lacking any external sleeving. The cabling includes a 12+4 pin connector, rated to handle up to 450 watts, and four 6+2 pin PCI Express connectors, providing adequate support for multi-GPU configurations and other high-powered components. The number of connectors is high for the unit’s maximum output.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SilverStone DA750R Gold PSU Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 4 SATA - 8 Molex - 4 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The DA750R Gold has a minimalist yet refined look, with a satin black finish on the chassis that adds a premium touch, though it is somewhat susceptible to fingerprint marks. The unit adheres to the ATX standard length at 140 mm, ensuring compatibility with virtually any ATX-compliant case.

The fan grille, which forms part of the chassis, showcases a unique design pattern, adding a touch of style to the PSU. Both sides of the PSU feature SilverStone’s subtle branding stickers, adding a hint of visual interest without being overly elaborate.

Positioned at the rear are the AC receptacle, power switch, and a button for enabling or disabling the hybrid fan mode, which allows the fan to remain off at low loads, minimizing noise. The modular cable connectors are located at the front, with a subtle legend printed nearby for ease of identification.

Internal Design

The DA750R Gold is cooled by a 120 mm PowerYear PY-1225M12S fan with a notched sleeve bearing, designed for optimal acoustics but with a shorter lifespan compared to more advanced bearings. However, the fan’s zero-RPM mode ensures it only activates when necessary, helping reduce wear and noise under light or moderate usage.

HKC Overseas Limited, a China-based manufacturer, is the OEM behind the DA750R Gold—a noteworthy choice, as HKC has primarily focused on display and IoT products rather than PSUs. The filtering stage of the PSU is well-equipped, consisting of four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two inductors to suppress noise and interference.

In the Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) stage, two Wayon WML28N65F2 MOSFETs and a diode are mounted on a heatsink, alongside passive components like two Ltec 330 μF capacitors and a shielded inductor. The primary side features four Magnachip MDF18N50 MOSFETs on a dedicated heatsink near the main transformer.

On the secondary side, eight MOSFETs create the main 12V line, while DC-to-DC converters on a vertical daughterboard supply the 3.3V and 5V lines. Teapo and Polycap capacitors are used in the secondary stage, though these components are considered average in quality, highlighting an area for potential improvement in future revisions of this PSU.

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

During cold testing, the SilverStone DA750R Gold comfortably meets its 80Plus Gold certification requirements across various input voltages. At 115 VAC, it achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 89.3%, which improves slightly to 90% under a 230 VAC input. Efficiency peaks at around 50% load, consistent with most PSUs in this class, and the DA750R maintains solid performance throughout the nominal load range (10-100%). Efficiency at very low loads is acceptable but could be better.

The fan in the DA750R Gold activates once the load exceeds 200 watts, running quietly up to approximately 500 watts before it begins to increase speed in noticeable increments. While it remains relatively quiet at lower loads, the fan does become audible as the load reaches higher levels, though it does not reach maximum speed, even at full load in a room-temperature environment. Internal temperatures are well-regulated, staying within safe operating limits under these conditions.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the SilverStone DA750R Gold shows a noticeable decrease in efficiency, particularly under higher loads. The efficiency averages 87.9% at 115 VAC and 88.5% at 230 VAC, compared to 89.3% and 90% observed during cold testing. This efficiency decline of around 1.4% is expected in elevated temperatures, yet the unit remains within acceptable performance levels without notable signs of thermal stress.

In warmer conditions, the fan in the DA750R Gold activates earlier than during cold testing, kicking in as soon as the load exceeds 80 watts. The fan speed ramps up quickly with increasing load, reaching its maximum speed when the load is around 600 watts. The fan becomes quite audible under sustained heavy loads and the unit seems to be struggling to maintain operational temperatures at maximum load, with the readings getting very close to triggering the OTP.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The SilverStone DA750R Gold performs admirably within its class, offering robust electrical stability and power quality. Voltage regulation is solid, with the 12V rail holding at 1.2%, the 5V rail at 0.9%, and the 3.3V rail at 0.8%. Ripple suppression is outstanding for a unit of this class, with maximum ripple levels of 28 mV on the 12V rail, 18 mV on the 5V rail, and 18 mV on the 3.3V rail, well within the industry standard limits for this tier.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were activated and functioned correctly during testing.

The DA750R's OCP is calibrated to activate at 160% for the 3.3V rail, 155% for the 5V rail, and 132% for the 12V rail, with an OPP setting at 144%. These figures are extremely high, even for a medium output ATX 3.0 compliant unit. The DA750R will not have issues with power excursions but its capacity to run overloaded for extended periods of time is not good for the longevity of the unit itself.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 152.01 W Row 0 - Cell 2 378.43 W Row 0 - Cell 4 566.48 W Row 0 - Cell 6 751.79 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.27% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.46% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.53% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.24% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.8 3.35 4.5 3.34 6.75 3.33 9 3.33 5 V 5 1.8 5.1 4.5 5.09 6.75 5.07 9 12 V 12 11.25 12.16 28.14 12.1 42.2 12.08 56.27

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.8% 8 10 12 18 16 16 5V 0.9% 12 12 14 18 14 18 12V 1.2% 14 16 22 28 28 16

Bottom Line

The SilverStone DA750R Gold is a well-rounded PSU that balances efficiency, reliability, and modern features, making it a solid choice for mainstream to enthusiast-level systems. Built to ATX 3.0 standards, the DA750R includes a 12+4 pin PCI Express connector with a 450W limit, enhancing its compatibility with newer high-performance graphics cards while keeping it firmly within its power range.

With its compact 140 mm design and modular layout, the DA750R is designed for flexibility and ease of installation in any ATX-compliant case. The sleek, all-black flat ribbon cables further aid in clean cable management, appealing to those who value a tidy build.

Internally, the DA750R utilizes a platform from HKC and incorporates Ltec, Teapo and Polycap capacitors, which are functional but not premium quality. While these capacitors are adequate for general use, higher-quality components would improve longevity, especially in high-demand setups. The PowerYear PY-1225M12S fan, with its sleeve bearing design, is another cost-saving choice, keeping the unit quiet at low to moderate loads. However, at higher loads, the fan ramps up quickly, becoming audible in order to handle the thermal demands of the unit, though it does stay shy of its 2000 RPM limit in most cases.

In terms of electrical performance, the DA750R offers stable voltage regulation, especially on the critical 12V rail, and sufficient ripple suppression across all lines to support sensitive PC components. The DA750R's efficiency easily meets 80Plus Gold standards regardless of the ambient temperature, performing well at room temperature and with warmer environments having a moderate impact on performance.

At a retail price of $120, the DA750R sits in a highly competitive segment, and it faces severe pressure from alternatives offering better components for the same cost. The DA750R offers a forward-compatible feature set and reliable performance, but its price tag is high considering the mid-grade component selection and overall performance.

Pricing aside, it is a suitable option for mainstream users needing a mid-tier ATX 3.0 compliant unit with modular design. While there are areas for improvement in component quality and hot-load efficiency, the DA750R remains a capable unit that balances essential features with solid electrical performance, making it a versatile choice for mainstream PC builders and enthusiasts alike.

