TeamGroup rolls out CUDIMMs up to DDR5-9600 for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs — clock driver enables massive overclocking

TeamGroup has introduced its family of clock-unbuffered memory modules (CUDIMMs) that promise to significantly enhance memory performance on Intel's latest Core Ultra 200S-series platforms. TeamGroup's flagship T-Force Xtreem CKD DDR5 modules boast a data transfer of DDR5-9000 and overclocking potential up to DDR5-9600.

TeamGroup's initial family of T-Force Xtreem CKD DDR5 offerings will include dual-channel 24GB kits (2x12GB modules) rated for DDR5-8200 – DDR5-9000 data transfer rates (Gear 2) and designed to work with Intel's Core Ultra 200S-series 'Arrow Lake-S' processors on Intel Z890-based motherboards.

TeamGroup says that those who want to go beyond a DDR5-9000 speed, say, to DDR5-9600, can do so, but only in Gear 4 mode, which means that the Arrow Lake-S memory controller will function at ¼ of memory's speed (2400 MHz), which is not optimal for the majority of applications. Also, with Gear 4, installing four T-Force Xtreem CKD DDR5 modules running at an 8800 MT/s data transfer rate will be possible.

TeamGroup's range-topping T-Force Xtreem CKD DDR5 modules have black aluminum heatsinks to match the designs of most modern setups and feature Intel's XMP 3.0 profiles for quickly setting the right speeds and timings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup)

The main selling feature of these CUDIMMs is the onboard clock driver (CKD) chip that takes in a base clock signal and distributes it to the different memory components on the module. To maintain signal integrity, it buffers and amplifies the clock signal, effectively regenerating it to ensure it reaches all components with its strength intact, which is how CUDIMMs enable higher data transfer rates.

Additionally, the CKD incorporates features such as duty cycle correction for accurate timing and jitter reduction to reduce variations in the clock signal's timing to ensure high performance and utmost stability.

TeamGroup says that its T-Force Xtreem CKD DDR5 memory modules will be available but does not disclose when. Yet, it is reasonable to expect them to hit the market sooner rather than later, as Intel's new-generation processors for enthusiasts are already here. Pricing is another factor, of course. A CKD chip itself does not cost a lot, but it requires redesigning a memory module, which is a complex task.