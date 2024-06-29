Hard drive, SSD puncher puts four holes through your drives — Puncher P30 destroys physical media with 12 tons of pressure

Japan-based Ohden Co. Ltd. announced the Puncher P30, an electric hard drive and SSD destroyer that drills four holes through your hard drive or SSDs with 12 tons of maximum pressure. The device will help you permanently destroy mechanical and flash-based storage.

Unlike the previously reported HDD/ SSD shredder and DiskMantler, the Puncher P30 pierces four holes through the platters inside 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch mechanical drives. It uses electric hydraulics to provide pressure of up to 12 tons, the force needed to destroy any storage drives. The unit, which measures 410 x 289 x 187 mm, weighs 18 kg but has handles on its sides. For easy transport, the company will sell a transport case with casters, handy for those who want to provide on-site physical storage drive disposal services or for those who wish to rent it.

The P30 has an LCD and a start and stop switch for easy operation. It allows swappable drill bits to either replace blunt drill bits or destroy specific types of media using special bits. It will enable different attachments to destroy other mediums like DVDs and floppy drives. For 2.5-inch SSDs, USB, and SD cards, Ohden Co. Ltd. offers a specific tray attachment with a 5mm pitch that crushes through the entire drive to ensure no NAND is left undamaged. There is also an attachment with a 3mm pitch to destroy M.2 and mSATA SSDs. Additional attachments can be purchased to destroy tape-based media and smartphones.

Image 1 of 4 Swappable bits for specific physical drives (Image credit: Ohden) Specialised drill bits for specific physical media (Image credit: Ohden) Damage done to 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives (Image credit: Ohden) Damage done to the 2.5-inch SSDs (Image credit: Ohden)

Companies offer hard drive destruction services, such as degaussing or shredding. However, the Puncher P30 is designed for businesses or even average users who want to own an in-house and quick solution to destroy storage drives permanently. The cycle time for the Puncher P30 is around eight seconds, enabling quick destruction if you're planning to put many drives on the chopping block.

The Puncher P30 will be available through Ohden Co. Ltd.'s website starting July 1st. The company backs the device with a limited three-year warranty or 50,000 destructions. The pricing for the Puncher P30 is not revealed but should be listed once certain online stores begin selling this unit.