SSD shredder destroys hundreds of SSDs and flash drives per hour, also eats smartphones — Verity Systems' MediaGone Media Shredder retails for $12,600

Securely disposing of files so a storage drive can be recycled or trashed is a common concern among business and enterprise customers, especially those dealing with sensitive information — fortunately for those people, Verity Systems is now offering its MediaGone 500 SSD & Flash Media Shredder at a discounted to $12,614 from its original $14,499 MSRP. This is a surprisingly straightforward pricing model for a product in its category, considering the vibrating HDD "Diskmantler" death cage we've previously discussed doesn't even list a price; it just tells you to ask for a quote. A lot of enterprise hardware is sold in this manner, so it's a little more surprising to see the upfront pricing and applicable discounts.

The MediaGone 500 SSD & Flash Media Shredder is designed to shred SATA SSDs, NVMe SSDs, USB Flash Drives, smartphones, and even optical discs. The device meets the DIN 66399 shredding security standard at levels E-4, T-4, and O-4. The web page also has a full list of storage destruction mandates from various government organizations that the MediaGone 500 meets.

To those with enterprise or industrial-scale flash storage destruction needs, particularly while meeting security standards, the MediaGone 500 shredder is proudly touted to destroy "100 SSDs, 500 Flash drives, or 45 mobile phones per hour". This destruction process can be watched in real-time with LED illumination once started, and the machine can be set to shred debris into coarse cuts or fine cuts, depending on user preference.

The LED touchscreen also doubles as a camera view into the waste bin compartment when using the device in its "Trolley" configuration. Those using the "Tabletop" configuration will still have a 1-gallon waste disposal tray, but Trolley seems to be the best choice for the intended heavy-duty use cases here. Devices like this are sometimes only rented or used for one-off occasions rather than purchased in full, though, so there may indeed end up being end users who only destroy about a gallon's worth of tech and call it a day.