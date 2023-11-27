Nextorage's 4TB SSD is PS5-compatible and 70% off for Cyber Monday

Storage deals are booming this Cyber Monday, and Japanese SSD manufacturer Nextorage is offering its 4TB NEM-PA4TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for just $199.99. This makes it one of the best 4TB SSD deals for PC owners and PS5 gamers to jump on right now.

The Nextorage NEM-PA4TB features a PCIe Gen 4x4 interface with transfer speeds of up to 7300MB/s for reads and up to 6900MB/s for writes. Random 4KB read performance is rated at 940,000 IOPS, while the same equivalent in writes is a million IOPS. Endurance is rated at up to 300TB written, with 1.6 million hours MTBF.

The drive is made with triple-layer 3D NAND and comes with two layers of SSD caching to keep performance as high as possible. The first layer is a memory cache that features 2GB of DDR4 DRAM, while the second is a large-capacity dynamic SLC cache that is re-purposed from the drive's 4TB storage capacity. Both caching techniques enable the drive to reach its maximum transfer speeds and maintain them for extended periods.

Cooling is aided by a full-cover aluminum heatsink that cools both sides of the drive, making it ideal for systems with highly restrictive airflow. It also enables the drive to be PS5 compatible, making it the perfect upgrade for console owners as well as PC users.

Having 4TB of high-speed SSD storage is very beneficial, especially if you are a heavy gamer or content creator. Games are only getting bigger and bigger every year, and some require an SSD to run smoothly, making a 4TB NVMe SSD very beneficial.

If you don't need the heatsink or want to fit this same SSD into your laptop, Nextorage 4TB SSD offers a heatsink-less version for $194.99, but it is currently sold out. Nonetheless, it is still a product worth checking if it becomes available again in the next several hours.