Lenovo is set to introduce an array of interesting new accessories next month at CES 2025. According to leaked information by popular tech tipster Evan Blass, the company is working on a self-charging Bluetooth keyboard that could potentially eliminate the hassle of charging or replacing batteries.

While the leak doesn’t give away any technical details, Blass suggests that the keyboard can draw power from solar and ambient light. As we can see from the leaked images, the keyboard will feature a sleek design with low-profile keycaps and will be offered in two colors — white and black with green accents. A large black bar at the top will seemingly function as a solar panel for charging the device. Judging by the three dedicated Bluetooth buttons above the numpad, the keyboard will also offer wireless connectivity with up to three devices.

(Image credit: Evan Blass on X)

Lenovo is rumored to unveil an AI travel set alongside the self-charging Bluetooth keyboard. According to the tipster, the set will include a smartwatch-style wristband, TWS earbuds, and a camera-equipped pendant, possibly sharing a single charging case. Additionally, the kit may feature a larger fourth device with Ethernet and USB ports, though its purpose is currently unknown. The AI travel kit is expected to connect with smartphones, offering enhanced AI performance for on-the-go users.

The company demonstrated a similar concept at CES 2024 in January, featuring a wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse set that combined mechanical movement and solar energy to meet its power needs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass on X) (Image credit: Evan Blass on X) (Image credit: Evan Blass on X)

The company is also expected to showcase its upcoming ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable at CES 2025. According to early leaks by Blass himself, the laptop will feature a rollable display that expands from 14 inches to 16.7 inches vertically, transforming into a portrait-oriented screen. This expansion is controlled via a keyboard hotkey or gesture. The laptop is rumored to be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, accompanied by 32GB of RAM, and includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities.