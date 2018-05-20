Legos of the Fall: Most-Anticipated Sets for the Rest of 2018

Available in June for $379, this 4,124-piece set gives you all the pieces to create a working roller coaster in your living room. The set comes complete with a huge track, a ticket booth and 11 minifigs, including two ride attendants and a cotton candy vendor. There are two trains with three cars each.
Best of all, when you pair the Expert Roller Coaster Set with your Lego Boost or a Lego Power Functions motor, you can motorize the trains, add sound effects or take advantage of the Boost's motion sensor.
Many of the projects on here are tech-related (for example, the Lego Batmobile is programmable). We're trying to reach out to people with new types of content and see how this goes. One of our new core values is "fun." If we see people aren't reading stories about a new we're trying, we'll adjust accordingly.
In the weeks ahead, I might stop following this site. Anandtech has a broader computing focus, anyhow. I never could get Toms even to review any of the growing trend of SFF PCs based on Celerons or Pentium Silver. Some of those could be good HTPCs or for home automation. It's like Toms Hardware has no interest in anything besides gaming (and mining) PCs, these days.
I have also suggested adding some coverage of home servers. That's a whole DIY area that's been completely neglected by this site, for years.
And I can't remember the last time I saw any reviews of wi fi routers, on here. That's some information I could actually use right now, in fact.
My only complaint about that was you barely scratched the tech aspects. The article was free of any specifications & details not available on their website. There are moders and probably a few hackers on this site who might like to know what's under the hood.
If someone has CPU or GPU X and wants to know whether it's worth upgrading to Y, the Charts were great for that.
yet...
First idiot "guides" like "how do i create partition", "how do i connect monitor", "how do i PC" and now article's completely unrelated to computer hardware?
When you gonna change the misleading "For the Hardcore PC Enthusiasts" into "Just another pseudo PC tech news site loaded with obnoxious ads that's about everything and nothing just to rack up views and funds for country restricted giveaways that you will never be allowed to participate in"?
For those that want articles related to just PC stuff, here ya go!
http://www.instructables.com/id/How-to-Build-a-Lego-Computer/
First idiot "guides" like "how do i create partition", "how do i connect monitor", "how do i PC" and now article's completely unrelated to computer hardware?
You really need to open up your eyes, and your intellect. This site also has sub-forums dedicated to Windows 7, Windows 10, WiFi, Home Audio, Car Audio, Games, and all sorts of other stuff that's not strictly related to pc hardware. As far as 'idiot articles' go, take a peek at the forums, you'll see hundreds of posts daily about just that, ppl asking idiot questions and wanting definitive answers when all the info is already there but they are too lazy to read.
"for country restricted giveaways that you will never be allowed to participate in"?
Sucks to live in a non participating country for sure, but due to import/customs regulations set up by those very countries, it excludes those ppl. You wanna change that? Get the laws changed. Tom's has a rather large community, including quite a few mods, in Germany and even it is excluded from most giveaways, due to those regulations.
You toss blame in the direction of Purch Inc, when really it's your own fault for agreeing to the lawmakers in the first place.