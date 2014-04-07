2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan: Android, Atom, And More

Hyundai Goes Upmarket
Six years ago, Hyundai took its brand upmarket with the luxurious Genesis sedan. Usually, when foreign automakers attempt to go upscale, new brands and dealer networks are launched. Indeed, Toyota has Lexus, Honda has Acura, Nissan has Infiniti, and even Mazda had stillborn plans for an upscale Efini brand. Hyundai did the impossible and managed to sell quite a few Genesis sedans to value-conscious buyers. This also led to the US launch of the flagship Equus.
But the Genesis and Equus attempted to hide their Hyundai roots. The circled-H badge isn’t featured as liberally as it is on Hyundai’s more economical vehicles. While the Genesis coupe featured the circled-H all around, the sedan had its own unique logo. Nevertheless, the Genesis sedan was a pretty good first attempt from Hyundai at a luxury rear-wheel drive sedan, and even somewhat sporty in the R-Spec package with its 5.0-liter Tau V8.
Despite getting a few updates along the way, it’s time for the first-generation Genesis sedan to retire and make way for the all-new 2015 model. Over the past weekend, Hyundai flew us out to Scottsdale, Arizona to sample the latest generation Genesis sedan in both V8 and V6 trims. The launch came at a good time as I was quite ready to leave the infamous Washington rain for sunnier pastures. So join us as we spend a day driving the brand new 2015 Genesis sedan and play with its technological gadgetry.
Exterior Design
Hyundai has come a long way with vehicle design. While the first generation Genesis sedan and even the Equus have somewhat aggressive styling touches, the overall designs are quite tame. With the 2015 Genesis sedan, there’s still a hint of subtlety, but the front end has a bolder in-your-face look that is unmistakably Korean, with a few dashes of European influence.
The front is adorned with LED running lights, while LED fog lights and HID headlights are optional. A giant hexagonal grille finishes off the front of the car and gives the Genesis sedan Hyundai’s best execution of its "fluidic" sculpture design yet. Around the back is the only place you’ll spot a visible Hyundai badge, as the rest of the car sports the winged Genesis badge. There’s no hint of it being a Hyundai until you’re being passed.
Hyundai opts for red and white all-LED tail lights that look fantastic when on. The turn signals are embedded into the white area and light up orange when signaling. Dual exhaust finishes the rear end on both the V6 and V8. The distinguishing difference between the two motors is the use of regular dual exhaust on the V6 while the V8 adds twin tips. There’s also accompanying 3.8 and 5.0 badges for the respective engines.
The problem with Hybrids on big vehicles is there's very little benefit. The next review will be of the Lexus LS600hL and the fuel economy is only about 2MPG better in the city but 1MPG worse on the highway, at the cost of 2 Equus'.
Judging by that, anything in that $50k range is a hobo's Bentley.
Interestingly enough, the GT-R, A8L, Equus and Bentley are the stories where there was someone that chimed in saying they owned one. But that's where there's all the advanced in-car tech. While I have come across lesser cars, there's not enough tech or new features from another model for a complete story. I do plan on having a quick story on the new WRX/STI, Fiesta ST, and eventually Mazda3. However, I believe the next round of updates to compact and subcompact cars should bring new tech that will be worth covering. We're working with vehicles on a 5-year development cycle so what was new 5-years ago is what shows up for production.
We will also start a project car series as well with my new 2014 Mazda5 Sport 6MT that I'm working to upgrade with whatever bits of tech I can get my hands on from the aftermarket.
That wood paneling is actually real matte wood. Its porous and treated.
Yeah I've always thought that's kind of random too. Let's put the highest tech you can possibly imagine in a car, charge $50K for it, then it's put a 10 cent time piece in the center of the dashboard. :lol: