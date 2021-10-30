Aresgame AGS750 Power Supply Review: Less Efficient Than We'd Hoped

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rail's voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is not so bad at 12V, and loose on the other rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hold-up time is extremely short.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are high.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low, which is the case in PSUs that don't have many Y caps on their transient filters or have low capacity ones.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 4.333A 1.966A 1.937A 0.998A 75.014 79.747% 774 26.6 34.6°C 0.964 12.327V 5.087V 3.408V 5.01V 94.065 37.88°C 115.13V 20% 9.674A 2.959A 2.915A 1.202A 149.971 84.941% 811 28.8 34.88°C 0.971 12.309V 5.07V 3.396V 4.991V 176.56 38.73°C 115.13V 30% 15.371A 3.461A 3.412A 1.408A 224.983 86.38% 986 35.0 35.38°C 0.981 12.291V 5.057V 3.385V 4.973V 260.459 39.78°C 115.13V 40% 21.094A 3.965A 3.911A 1.615A 300.076 86.617% 1206 41.1 35.9°C 0.988 12.272V 5.045V 3.375V 4.953V 346.439 40.85°C 115.12V 50% 26.461A 4.973A 4.907A 1.825A 374.722 86.35% 1292 43.4 36.14°C 0.992 12.253V 5.027V 3.363V 4.932V 433.958 41.61°C 115.12V 60% 31.868A 5.99A 5.911A 2A 449.455 85.783% 1364 43.9 36.24°C 0.994 12.233V 5.01V 3.35V 4.912V 523.942 42.39°C 115.11V 70% 37.295A 7.012A 6.922A 2.251A 524.548 84.928% 1483 47.0 37.52°C 0.995 12.212V 4.993V 3.338V 4.889V 617.639 44.22°C 115.11V 80% 42.811A 8.003A 7.94A 2.362A 599.555 83.964% 1571 48.1 37.65°C 0.995 12.189V 4.975V 3.325V 4.87V 714.066 45.11°C 115.11V 90% 48.677A 8.571A 8.448A 2.474A 674.788 82.853% 1655 49.3 38.89°C 0.996 12.168V 4.96V 3.314V 4.852V 814.439 47.03°C 115.11V 100% 54.543A 9.1A 8.991A 2.586A 749.899 81.694% 1695 49.5 39.46°C 0.996 12.150V 4.947V 3.303V 4.835V 917.952 48.49°C 115.1V 110% 60.103A 10.149A 10.122A 2.595A 824.928 79.895% 1719 50.1 39.73°C 0.995 12.131V 4.928V 3.29V 4.818V 1032.529 49.66°C 115.11V CL1 0.114A 12.063A 11.785A 0A 101.325 77.523% 1150 38.8 36.41°C 0.97 12.311V 4.992V 3.368V 5.02V 130.702 41.42°C 115.13V CL2 0.114A 20.218A 0A 0A 101.431 77.401% 1021 36.3 37.4°C 0.97 12.317V 4.948V 3.387V 5.027V 131.047 43.55°C 115.13V CL3 0.114A 0A 19.555A 0.001A 67.394 70.87% 939 32.9 39°C 0.963 12.318V 5.082V 3.375V 5.026V 95.096 46.43°C 115.12V CL4 61.630A 0.001A 0.002A 0.003A 749.766 82.556% 1700 49.6 40.42°C 0.996 12.165V 5.035V 3.342V 4.942V 908.218 49.84°C 115.09V

Contrary to the AGS850, the PSU managed to run the 110% load test. The results are not good, though, because of the low-efficiency numbers in all tests. The efficiency results are nowhere near the ones that the 80 Plus reported. We conduct our tests at higher temperatures, but still, such differences cannot be justified.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.204A 0.49A 0.483A 0.198A 20.008 62.916% 755 25.7 30.44°C 0.879 12.343V 5.103V 3.418V 5.048V 31.801 31.64°C 115.13V 40W 2.650A 0.686A 0.676A 0.298A 40.009 72.674% 759 25.8 31.12°C 0.933 12.337V 5.1V 3.415V 5.041V 55.053 32.99°C 115.13V 60W 4.098A 0.883A 0.87A 0.397A 60.009 78.325% 763 26.0 32.15°C 0.951 12.332V 5.097V 3.413V 5.035V 76.615 34.45°C 115.13V 80W 5.544A 1.08A 1.065A 0.497A 79.972 81.33% 766 26.1 33.05°C 0.969 12.327V 5.094V 3.41V 5.028V 98.33 35.87°C 115.13V

Efficiency is low at light loads, and the fans spins at quite high speeds given the operating conditions.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.090A 0.21A 0.21A 0.043A 15.454 58.314% 759 25.8 29.53°C 0.863 12.343V 5.107V 3.42V 5.054V 26.501 33.19°C 115.14V

As expected, efficiency with 2% load is bottom-low.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is low, even compared to Bronze units. This is definitely not a Gold unit.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.512W 72.352% 0.066 5.123V 0.708W 115.12V 2 0.25A 1.28W 75.888% 0.147 5.119V 1.687W 115.12V 3 0.55A 2.813W 77.558% 0.264 5.113V 3.627W 115.12V 4 1A 5.103W 77.688% 0.363 5.102V 6.569W 115.12V 5 1.5A 7.637W 77.465% 0.42 5.091V 9.858W 115.11V 6 3A 15.138W 75.942% 0.492 5.045V 19.934W 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is not efficient, at all.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.352V 5.113V 3.423V 5.058V 9.201 0.582 115.14V Standby 0.24 0.024 115.14V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is sky-high!

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is aggressive at high temperatures, to handle the increased thermal loads.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With up to around 180W loads the PSU's noise is not so high, but you may need ear-plugs once the load exceeds 390W.

