Aresgame AGS750 Power Supply Review: Less Efficient Than We'd Hoped

Performance Rating

The average performance is low.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Noise output is high. If you need a silent PSU, this one is not a good choice.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is low, even compared to some Bronze rated units.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter performs well with 115V.

