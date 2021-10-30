Aresgame AGS750 Power Supply Review: Less Efficient Than We'd Hoped

Performance Rating
The average performance is low.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Noise output is high. If you need a silent PSU, this one is not a good choice.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
Average efficiency is low, even compared to some Bronze rated units.
Power Factor Rating
The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.
The APFC converter performs well with 115V.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content